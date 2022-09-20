Stealing the spotlight: 100 Thieves likely obtain VALORANT partnership with Riot

North American organization 100 Thieves has likely obtained a partnership spot with Riot Games to compete in the VALORANT Americas league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

100 Thieves, despite being a relatively new organization compared to others reportedly in the league such as Cloud9, have a history with Riot in other esports like League of Legends.

The organization was founded by former Call of Duty star Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.