Here is the bracket for the EMEA VCT Stage 3: Challengers playoffs

After months of intense competition, the top 12 VALORANT teams in Europe, Turkey, and the CIS have been decided.

The EMEA VCT Stage Three: Challengers playoffs will determine which four teams make it to Masters Berlin in September. Over $100,000 in prize money and, most importantly, circuit points also will be on the line.

From Aug. 12 to 22, teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket. Every match will be played in a best-of-three, except the grand finals, which will be a best-of-five.

Here’s the bracket for the EMEA Stage Three: Challengers playoffs.

Participating teams

The 12 teams competing in the EMEA VCT Stage Three: Challengers playoffs qualified for the event through one of two Challengers events in their respective regions.

European teams:

Ascend (Challengers One)

FunPlus Phoenix (Challengers One)

G2 Esports (Challengers One)

Guild (Challengers One)

Giants Gaming (Challengers Two)

Team Liquid (Challengers Two)

Turkish teams:

Oxygen Esports (Challengers One)

SuperMassive Blaze (Challengers One)

Fire Flux Esports (Challengers Two)

CIS teams:

Gambit Esports (Challengers One)

Natus Vincere (Challengers One)

ForZe (Challengers Two)

Bracket

The top four teams will advance to Masters Berlin. The event will be played in a double-elimination bracket, which means teams will have the chance to redeem themselves if they drop out in the initial rounds of the tournament.