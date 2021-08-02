Here is the bracket for the EMEA VCT Stage 3: Challengers playoffs

After months of intense competition, the top 12 VALORANT teams in Europe, Turkey, and the CIS have been decided.
The EMEA VCT Stage Three: Challengers playoffs will determine which four teams make it to Masters Berlin in September. Over $100,000 in prize money and, most importantly, circuit points also will be on the line.
From Aug. 12 to 22, teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket. Every match will be played in a best-of-three, except the grand finals, which will be a best-of-five.
Here’s the bracket for the EMEA Stage Three: Challengers playoffs.
Participating teams
The 12 teams competing in the EMEA VCT Stage Three: Challengers playoffs qualified for the event through one of two Challengers events in their respective regions.
European teams:
- Ascend (Challengers One)
- FunPlus Phoenix (Challengers One)
- G2 Esports (Challengers One)
- Guild (Challengers One)
- Giants Gaming (Challengers Two)
- Team Liquid (Challengers Two)
Turkish teams:
- Oxygen Esports (Challengers One)
- SuperMassive Blaze (Challengers One)
- Fire Flux Esports (Challengers Two)
CIS teams:
- Gambit Esports (Challengers One)
- Natus Vincere (Challengers One)
- ForZe (Challengers Two)
Bracket
The top four teams will advance to Masters Berlin. The event will be played in a double-elimination bracket, which means teams will have the chance to redeem themselves if they drop out in the initial rounds of the tournament.