Best VALORANT maps for Iso: Where to play Iso on

He can bring a lot of value on certain maps.

Iso is one of VALORANT’s most unique agents, with powers that harness the mystical Radianite substance to reward accuracy. While his potential as the team’s primary duelist is limited in the current meta, he could be an excellent choice on selective maps.

I’m here to reveal the VALORANT maps Iso is meta on, but before that let’s take a look at his kit’s strengths, shall we?

Iso is a powerful pick on tightly-spaced VALORANT maps

One look at his abilities, and you’ll realize how different Iso is from his duelist peers. He isn’t your typical space-taker like Jett and Raze. His kit is incredibly situational; you might find it really hard to bring value to your team with Iso if you don’t know his niche strengths and the maps he works on.

When you use any of Iso’s abilities, notice the width of the blue range on the mini map. It’s narrow, so his abilities will efficiently cover closely-spaced areas or narrow lanes, but struggle in wider spaces. This is a crucial trait and it’ll help determine the best maps for Iso.

The best VALORANT maps to play Iso

Based on the trait I talked about earlier, I’ve found Iso to be excellent on the following maps:

Bind

Ascent

Split

Haven

Sunset

Iso’s kit fits perfectly with the tight spaces and narrow lanes featured across Bind, Ascent, Split, Haven, and Sunset. He’s great for defending sites, as well as for attacking a site. He can also protect himself with his Double Tap, provided the player has good aim, of course.

Send out the Contingency in this way to focus on the rest of the angles. Video by Dot Esports

Although not ideal, Iso can also do well as the team’s “lurking duelist.” This is especially true on Sunset thanks to the numerous opportunities its mid-section provides.

On all these maps, you can efficiently send out his Contingency wall to block a critical angle and take a quick peek at another angle. For example, on Bind, you can block off the Lamps angle while pushing A site, letting you focus on enemies stationed in the site. On Ascent, you can block off Mid Market when pushing into B Site and fight enemies in Defender Spawn.

Iso’s Undercut is a powerful ability to clear out tough spaces by discouraging enemies with the Vulnerable effect. Most VALORANT maps are known for featuring areas which are hard to clear (Bind’s Hookah, Ascent’s site entrances, Haven’s A Short) and his Undercut is of huge help to clear such places.

Combine this with any damage dealing ability and you’ll surely get your team some crucial rounds. Video by Dot Esports

His ultimate, Kill Contract, can work wonders when you are pushing sites and need to pick off an annoying enemy from the site or its overlooking areas.

Avoid playing Iso on these VALORANT maps

Not that he’s unplayable on these maps, but I’d avoid picking Iso on Lotus and Breeze. His kit just doesn’t cover enough area to bring much value when pushing or retaking sites. It’s always a good idea to pick Raze on Lotus and Jett on Breeze and build a team comp focused on initiators and controllers on these maps.