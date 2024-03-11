Will Unicorn Overlord get DLC?

Unicorn Overlord is an RPG filled with content and story that will take you dozens of hours to complete when you first step foot into its world. That doesn’t change the fact that some players will want DLC to add even more adventures for Alain and his band of friends.

Released on March 8, Unicorn Overlord is Vanillaware’s latest grand take on a classic RPG genre, spanning more than 30 unique characters, five different countries, and a support system that can bind them all together—through combat and romance. But will the developers look to take things beyond Alain’s reclamation of the throne of Cornia and rescue of Fevrith with post-launch DLC content?

Is there going to be DLC for Unicorn Overlord?

Can’t look away for a second without players wanting more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vanillaware has not announced any plans for Unicorn Overlord to get DLC post-launch. That doesn’t mean you can rule out potential updates dropping for the game at some point, but at least for now, the base game and its fully fleshed-out experience are all that is in the cards.

Some players are pointing out that the Collector’s Edition of the game contains a “DLC Voucher.” This is not actually DLC, however, and simply refers to a code to redeem a set of exclusive emblems themed around Atlus and Vanillaware that you can use to customize unit cosmetics in-game.

You can see where the confusion might come from. Image via Atlus

Going off its previous titles, Vanillaware has no real history of dropping major DLC content for its modern games. Some of its remakes or ports have included new or cut content. The PlayStation Vita release of Muramasa Rebirth did feature DLC, but that is about all.

Vanillaware spent every dollar they had on the game, so unless the game performs exceptionally well in sales or Atlus pushes for more content, this might be another standalone release for the time being.