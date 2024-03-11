Does Unicorn Overlord have romance options?

With big RPGs, there are always going to be systems in place to keep players engaged beyond the combat and story. Unicorn Overlord puts a big focus on character interaction between battles—which means romance options are indeed on the table.

If you are familiar with series like Persona or Fire Emblem, Unicorn Overlord shares a similar system that lets you build bonds between your units in your journey to defeat Galarius. This culminates in the ability to have Alain marry a wide variety of characters—though not every aspect of this feature is accessible to you right away.

Can you marry characters in Unicorn Overlord?

As you play Unicorn Overlord and your units battle, eat, and interact with each other they will build up Rapport. This is the affinity system Vanillaware has built into the game, which typically involves two characters sharing a conversation when you visit select locations on the overworld map that share some significance for them as a pair.

To have Alain marry a character in Unicorn Overlord, you need to get the Ring of the Maiden, build up to max Rapport with the unit you want to romance, and then perform the Rite of Covenant near Palevia Town.

It all starts with bonds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rapport Conversations appear on the map when the Rapport level of two units reaches a new stage—though not every Rapport level features a conversation. Once one of these conversations becomes available you can fast travel to them from the map and immediately start a cutscene between the two characters, as long as you have liberated the nearby area.

Rapport is important, not only because it builds the bonds of your units and gives depth to their characters and relationships, but also because you can have Alain marry nearly every unit once you unlock the Ring of the Maiden in Elheim.

Can Alain marry anyone in Unicorn Overlord?

If you have a unique unit, they can likely be romanced. Image via Vanillaware

Once you unlock the Ring of the Maiden and gain access to the Rite of Covenant, Alain can seemingly marry any unique unit you have recruited during your playthrough.

The main requirement beyond having the ring is maxing out Alain’s Rapport with the unit you want him to marry. Doing so will unlock the option to select them at the Rite of Covenant, allowing the Prince and fellow unit to become partners. That partner term is pretty loose, however, as some of the Ring of the Maiden cutscenes will border closer to friendship.