All Vanillaware games and projects: Fantasy Earth to Unicorn Overlord

If you are a fan of mostly niche action role-playing games over the last two decades, you have likely at least heard of Vanillaware. Known for its 2D approach to visuals and emphasis on characters in games like Unicorn Overlord, this studio gives its all for its art.

Dating to its start as Puraguru in 2002 under studio president George Kamitani, Vanillaware has created over a dozen titles in partnership with companies like Atlus and Square Enix, spanning different genres but always focusing on action or tactics. This includes several massive hits, projects that ended poorly, and the company spending all of its money during development multiple times. Now, with the release of Unicorn Overlord looking like a third straight hit for Vanillaware, here is an overview of every project Kamitani and his team have worked on over the years.

Every Vanillaware game in order: What else have the Unicorn Overlord developers made?

The visuals always deliver in Vanillaware titles. Image via Atlus

In total, Vanillaware has released 13 games since George Kamitani founded the company as Puraguru in 2002. This is split into nine releases and four remasters. This does not count the development of Princess Crown, which was Kamitani’s first work as a game director and led to him founding his own studio because it was published in 1997 while he was working with Atlus directly.