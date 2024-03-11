Category:
Unicorn Overlord

Does the Unicorn Overlord demo carry over to the full game?

Do you have to restart the grind after the demo finishes?
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Mar 11, 2024 04:24 am
unicorn overlord map
Image via Vanillaware

Unicorn Overlord launched on March 8, 2024, and you can buy it now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S. If you just want to test the game without committing, you can try the demo, but many prospective players are wondering whether progress carries over to the full version.

Recommended Videos

The demo is free and allows you to play a sizeable chunk of Unicorn Overlord. You can experience all the core mechanics and meet the characters to decide if the game is right for you. So, does the Unicorn Overlord demo progress carry over to the full game?

Does the Unicorn Overlord demo carry over to the full game? Answered

An image of the main cast of characters from Unicorn Overlord.
Unicorn Overlord has a unique story. Image via Vanillaware

Yes, all progress you make during Unicorn Overload, including recruiting and romance, carries over to the full game. Normally, when I’m playing a demo, I avoid being a completionist and focus on getting to know the basics. Here, you can dedicate yourself to exploring every nook and cranny, because all that progress will carry over. You can play Unicorn Overlord at your own pace, and you don’t even have to buy it once you’re done with the demo.

How to play the Unicorn Overlord demo

You can play Unicorn Overlord on any available platform, and that includes Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S. To start the demo, visit the store page for your chosen platform, then download and installing it. Here are all the official store pages:

From the moment you start playing the Unicorn Overlord demo, you have five hours to explore or complete one chapter of the story. This is more than enough time to experience the core mechanics and get immersed into the story that only just takes off in the demo. Remember, you can always check how many hours you spent playing the demo when you pause.

related content
Read Article How do you Promote a unit in Unicorn Overlord?
Unicorn Overlord castle on map with fireworks
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
How do you Promote a unit in Unicorn Overlord?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 11, 2024
Read Article Will Unicorn Overlord get DLC?
Alain, Josef, Leah, and Virginia in Unicorn Overlord.
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
Will Unicorn Overlord get DLC?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to recruit Amalia in Unicorn Overlord
Amalia talking to Alain.
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
How to recruit Amalia in Unicorn Overlord
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How do you Promote a unit in Unicorn Overlord?
Unicorn Overlord castle on map with fireworks
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
How do you Promote a unit in Unicorn Overlord?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 11, 2024
Read Article Will Unicorn Overlord get DLC?
Alain, Josef, Leah, and Virginia in Unicorn Overlord.
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
Will Unicorn Overlord get DLC?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to recruit Amalia in Unicorn Overlord
Amalia talking to Alain.
Category: Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord
How to recruit Amalia in Unicorn Overlord
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 11, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.