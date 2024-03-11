Unicorn Overlord launched on March 8, 2024, and you can buy it now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S. If you just want to test the game without committing, you can try the demo, but many prospective players are wondering whether progress carries over to the full version.

Recommended Videos

The demo is free and allows you to play a sizeable chunk of Unicorn Overlord. You can experience all the core mechanics and meet the characters to decide if the game is right for you. So, does the Unicorn Overlord demo progress carry over to the full game?

Does the Unicorn Overlord demo carry over to the full game? Answered

Unicorn Overlord has a unique story. Image via Vanillaware

Yes, all progress you make during Unicorn Overload, including recruiting and romance, carries over to the full game. Normally, when I’m playing a demo, I avoid being a completionist and focus on getting to know the basics. Here, you can dedicate yourself to exploring every nook and cranny, because all that progress will carry over. You can play Unicorn Overlord at your own pace, and you don’t even have to buy it once you’re done with the demo.

How to play the Unicorn Overlord demo

You can play Unicorn Overlord on any available platform, and that includes Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S. To start the demo, visit the store page for your chosen platform, then download and installing it. Here are all the official store pages:

From the moment you start playing the Unicorn Overlord demo, you have five hours to explore or complete one chapter of the story. This is more than enough time to experience the core mechanics and get immersed into the story that only just takes off in the demo. Remember, you can always check how many hours you spent playing the demo when you pause.