All Unicorn Overlord Platforms

Where can you play the JRPG?
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: Mar 8, 2024 03:29 pm
Ilenia and Josef talking in the castle in Unicorn Overlord.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unicorn Overlord is the latest JRPG release from ATLUS and developers Vanillaware. If you are thinking of jumping into the world of Unicorn Overlord, you’re probably wondering what platforms it is on so you know where to play it. 

We’re going to be looking at the platforms that you can grab Unicorn Overlord on right now so you can start playing as soon as possible. 

What platforms is Unicorn Overload on?

Unicorn Overlord battle.
Sorry PC and Xbox One gamers, this one isn’t for you. Image via Atlus and Vanillaware

Unicorn Overlord was released on March 8 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and the Xbox Series X|S. Unfortunately for Xbox players that still use the previous generation of console, the game has not been released on the Xbox One and there doesn’t seem to be any plans to do so in the future, either. 

There are also no plans yet for the game to be ported to PC. This was confirmed by producer Akiyasu Yamamoto in an interview with Destructoid. “As a publisher, we would like to deliver it to PC users as well, but per our agreement with Vanillaware, we are only releasing on console,” Yamamoto told Destructoid. “In other words, there are no plans to port it to PC currently.”

This is sure to be a blow to prominent PC gamers that were hoping to pick up Unicorn Overlord. That said, this could always change in the future if there is a demand for a PC port and Vanillaware is willing to change the agreement. For now, though, you can only play the game on the consoles mentioned above. 

Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.