All Unicorn Overlord Platforms

Unicorn Overlord is the latest JRPG release from ATLUS and developers Vanillaware. If you are thinking of jumping into the world of Unicorn Overlord, you’re probably wondering what platforms it is on so you know where to play it.

We’re going to be looking at the platforms that you can grab Unicorn Overlord on right now so you can start playing as soon as possible.

What platforms is Unicorn Overload on?

Sorry PC and Xbox One gamers, this one isn’t for you. Image via Atlus and Vanillaware

Unicorn Overlord was released on March 8 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and the Xbox Series X|S. Unfortunately for Xbox players that still use the previous generation of console, the game has not been released on the Xbox One and there doesn’t seem to be any plans to do so in the future, either.

There are also no plans yet for the game to be ported to PC. This was confirmed by producer Akiyasu Yamamoto in an interview with Destructoid. “As a publisher, we would like to deliver it to PC users as well, but per our agreement with Vanillaware, we are only releasing on console,” Yamamoto told Destructoid. “In other words, there are no plans to port it to PC currently.”

This is sure to be a blow to prominent PC gamers that were hoping to pick up Unicorn Overlord. That said, this could always change in the future if there is a demand for a PC port and Vanillaware is willing to change the agreement. For now, though, you can only play the game on the consoles mentioned above.