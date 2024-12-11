Forgot password
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating in UFL Xbox trailer
Screenshot by Dot Esports
When is UFL releasing on PC?

UFL has arrived on console, but the wait for PC users continues.
Image of Chris Davison
Chris Davison
|

Published: Dec 11, 2024 09:39 am

PlayStation and Xbox have welcomed a new soccer game, UFL, leaving PC users wondering whether they’ll also get to experience the free-to-play title.

Below, we have the answer to that and more as we take a look at everything known about a PC version of UFL.

Is UFL coming to PC?

Yes, UFL is coming to PC. The Cristiano Ronaldo-backed game is currently only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but developer Strikerz Inc. has confirmed that UFL will also be released on PC in the future and can be added to your Steam wishlist.

Following the announcement that UFL would be coming to PC, Strikerz Inc. CEO Eugene Nashilov said: “Launching UFL on PC is a proud moment for us given the incredible demand we’ve seen from the gaming community. We’re excited to see how PC gamers embrace the UFL experience, and while this is a big milestone in our journey, we equally recognize that this is just the beginning of UFL’s expansion to new platforms and gamers.”

ufl player dribbling with ball
UFL will welcome PC players soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When will UFL be released on PC?

While an exact release date has yet to be confirmed, UFL is believed to launch on PC at some point in 2025. Responding to queries, UFL developer and Reddit user Designer-Flamingo849 said that a PC version is still in the works and that an announcement on its release will come later.

The PC announcement post stated, “The wait is almost over,” potentially indicating that it could arrive as early as January or February, although this is purely a speculative guess.

Strikerz Inc. has often reiterated that bringing new features and modes to UFL will take time, emphasizing the need to get things right before public release. The same will apply to the eventual launch on PC, and while it appears to be moving in the right direction, developers certainly won’t rush the process.

Are you excited to play UFL on PC? Let us know in the comments below.

