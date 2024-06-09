UFL price: Is it free to play?

If you’re looking for a soccer game backed by one of the sport’s greatest players, Cristiano Ronaldo, look no further than UFL.

Recommended Videos

The market for soccer games has primarily been dominated by EA Sports FC and eFootball as the upcoming UFL looks to carve out a niche among soccer enthusiasts. The game has endorsed its “fair-to-play” slogan since its announcement in 2022 and looks to eliminate the infamous notion against soccer games where skills don’t get precedence over collection and luck.

So, is UFL going to be free-to-play on its release?

Is UFL free-to-play?

Wear your studs and get in the stadium. Image via Strikerz Inc

In UFL, you can handcraft your football clubs using a roster of real players licensed by FIFPro. As you win more online matches, you can earn more valuable in-game resources, which can be used to improve and customize your clubs. The game will be free to play on your preferred console platforms, such as the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S. While the game’s release date is nowhere in sight, the developers just concluded their open beta on June 9, when many players got to try their hands on the game’s primary online mode, where they could compete with fellow gamers worldwide.

UFL also has an offline local match mode.. According to the developers, the game reached 62,000 concurrent players during its open beta test, and 4-3-3 was the most popular formation among the players.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy