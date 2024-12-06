UFL Career Mode: Potential release date and features

UFL is here to offer players a brand-new soccer experience on PlayStation and Xbox, but the best is perhaps yet to come.

That’s because more modes and features will be added to the game in the months ahead, including a highly anticipated Career Mode. With that in mind, here’s everything we know about it so far!

When is Career Mode coming to UFL?

Although an official release date is not yet known, a UFL developer and Reddit user Designer-Flamingo849 stated that work is ongoing to implement career mode “sometime after the release.”

UFL launched worldwide on Dec. 5, 2024, although the developer proceeded to warn players that they “shouldn’t expect Career Mode soon” because “it’s a huge amount of work to make it a great experience.”

There could be a lengthy wait for UFL Career Mode. Image via Strikerz Inc.

Considering UFL has only just been released, we anticipate Career Mode will arrive at some point in the new year, potentially early to mid-2025.

UFL Publishing Director, Alexander Bogomolskiy, addressed the calls for a Career Mode in an interview. “We can state it. Currently, we are working on some game modes,” Bogomolskiy said, in response to a question about a Career Mode. “We have developers, game designers, UI engineers, and so on, who work on additional game modes.”

What features could be in UFL Career Mode?

Strikerz Inc., the developer behind UFL, has remained tight-lipped about Career Mode and its potential features. However, you would imagine it will include many of the things that have and continue to make Career Mode so popular within the FIFA and EA FC community.

The ability to manage and control any team or player, implement your style, make transfers, and train players are just a few of the features that have made Career Mode the success it is today.

UFL will no doubt take inspiration from that and much more, putting its own unique spin on Career Mode when it becomes available.

