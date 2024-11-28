How to get better players in UFL

UFL is finally here, and there’s plenty to sink your teeth into. While the free-to-play football sim has some features comparable to rival games, obtaining players is different. If you’re looking for all the details, you’ve come to the right place.

Understandably, players in UFL are a core part of the game, and the highest-rated players are much more skilled than lower-rated players. However, just like in real life, you can’t attract a megastar like Erling Haaland to your team without some effort.

The mechanics in UFL work a lot differently from other football sim titles, resulting in more of a grind to upgrade your squad. If you want to boost your team, we’ve got all the details you need.

How to get more and better players in UFL

The only way to get additional and better players in UFL is by using the Transfer Market. When you identify a position you want to improve or a specific player you want to buy, you must secure them from the market—and there’s no trading with other players.

Buying players on the Transfer Market requires two forms of currency. Firstly, Credit Points are needed for the transfer fee. CP is earned through in-game progression for completing challenges and playing matches but can also be purchased for real-world money.

You can’t just splash out on the best players, however, even if you opt to use real-world money, as transfers also require Reputation Points. Each player in your squad has an RP cost subtracted from your club’s RP total, leaving you with only the remainder to spend.

Similarly to CP, RP is earned by playing matches, completing challenges, and general progression in the game. All in all, growth in UFL is similar to a Road to Glory challenge in EA FC 25, where your progress is gradual and restricted but provides a greater sense of accomplishment.

How to upgrade players in UFL

While the Transfer Market is the place to go to land new players for your team, you can upgrade every player in UFL. Though it may take time, you can turn a 55-rated player into one of the best in the game through progression.

After each match, players in your squad gain experience, which results in them increasing their rating. Higher-rated players need more XP to reach the next rating and meeting particular thresholds, usually every five levels, provides a Skill Point to spend.

Skill Points allow you to customize your player further by choosing a set of attributes to boost, with the available skills depending on the player’s position and rating. For example, I have Jorginho in my squad and he already has the highest possible level of the Air King skill, which improves his chance of winning high balls, so I cannot increase it further.

Boosts to your players are also available via Skins, earned through progression, or purchased using in-game currency, which also changes the look of a player. Skins have various rarities, providing different levels of boosts, and can be changed at any time as they’re not consumed when equipping them to a player.

