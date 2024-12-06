How to download UFL on PlayStation and Xbox

A new soccer game is in town as UFL releases worldwide, providing EA FC 25 with some welcome competition.

Unfortunately, UFL is currently unavailable on PC, Nintendo Switch, and old-gen consoles, but we’ve outlined below how to download the game for those on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

How to download UFL on PS5

Whether you are on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, downloading UFL is very straightforward.

For PS5 users, all you need to do is open the PlayStation Store and type ‘”UFL” into the search option in the top right corner. The game should then appear for you to select and download.

UFL can be located in the PlayStation store. Screenshot by Dot Esports

UFL could also appear on the main home page after entering the PlayStation Store, giving you an even easier way to download it.

How to download UFL on Xbox Series X|S

Downloading UFL on Xbox is as easy and similar to the PlayStation process. All you need to do is head to the Microsoft store and type “UFL” into the search option. This can be located on the store’s main home page or under the tabs section on the left. UFL will then appear for selection and download.

Just as it could on PlayStation, UFL may appear on the home page of the Microsoft store, presenting a quicker way to get it downloaded onto your console.

UFL can also be found on the Xbox store. Image via Microsoft

How to download UFL remotely

If you find yourself on the move, you can also download UFL to your console via the PlayStation and Xbox apps.

For PlayStation users, ensure your PS5 is in rest mode and has “Stay Connected to the Internet” enabled within the console’s settings. Proceed by opening the PlayStation app and then head to the PS Store. If required, sign into your account and follow the steps below:

Search for UFL, select Add to Cart, and confirm your purchase From the app’s home screen, select Game Library > Purchased Select the game and press Download

For Xbox users, the process is pretty much the same. Check “Enable remote features” on your chosen console and make sure it is left in sleep mode. When you’ve done this, open the Xbox app, sign into your account, and then download UFL by taking the following steps:

Search for UFL or locate it on the app’s home screen Select Download to console Choose from the consoles you’ve enabled Press Install/Download

And there we have it. Downloading UFL is super easy and comes without the hassle of processing payments thanks to its free-to-play nature.

