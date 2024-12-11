UFL is officially here to provide players with an all-new soccer video game, and it hasn’t taken long for it to receive its first post-launch update.

Although the EA FC competitor was only released on Dec. 5, its developers are making sure that no stone is left unturned when it comes to gameplay improvements, bug fixes, and more.

UFL receives early changes

As a free-to-play title, certain bugs, glitches, and other performance-related issues were expected upon UFL’s launch into the video game universe. However, with a passionate team behind it that cares deeply about community feedback, UFL is in good hands as the latest update shows.

Update V. 60.1 has implemented several key changes and bug fixes, enhancing the overall gaming experience. Improvements to gameplay and AI behavior are at the forefront of the update, while audio and visual aspects of the game were also tweaked.

UFL just got a whole lot better. Image via Strikerz Inc.

Here are the full patch notes for UFL update V.60.1:

Gameplay

The ball’s rebound force from the goal frame (posts and crossbar) has been increased to ensure more realistic behavior.

Fouls are now correctly registered in situations where the goalkeeper of the offending team manages to save the ball after the foul is called.

Player behavior during ball interceptions has been fixed for throw-ins using the Y-button pass.

Save algorithms have been updated to reduce the chances of deflecting the ball directly to an opposing striker.

AI Assist/Bot

The ability to execute an easy through pass behind defenders immediately after kick-off has been fixed.

The defensive line now positions itself closer to the goal after kick-off to enhance defensive stability.

Defenders actively track attacking players making runs for long passes after the ball is played from the center, ensuring better marking and response.

Player positioning for short passes during free kicks has been corrected. Players no longer obstruct the shooting line toward the goal.

Goalkeepers’ ability to step up to the edge of the penalty area during interceptions has been limited.

Improved prediction algorithms determine if the goalkeeper will reach the ball first. Now, goalkeepers attempt interceptions only when they can reach the ball before any other player.

Fixed goalkeeper behavior when out of position. When returning to the goal, the goalkeeper now prioritizes a closer position to the goal line.

Resolved excessive narrowing of the defensive line during shots on goal.

Fixed abrupt directional changes of the defensive line following aerial passes.

The offside system has been refactored. Offside lines are now recalculated during replays to provide a more accurate visual representation.

Bot behavior during set pieces—including corners, free kicks, goal kicks, and throw-ins—has been corrected for better tactical execution.

Audio and Visual

UI Bug Fixes

Goal Net Sound Adjustment

The appearance of 100+ low-rated players has been improved.

Photos for 580+ players were updated.

Introduced animated skins for card sets of the third rarity tier (Epic).

And there we have it; all the changes and fixes included in the latest UFL update. Fancy giving the game a try? Here’s how to download it on PlayStation and Xbox.

