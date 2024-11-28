Top UFL player ratings for every position, listed

After a long wait, UFL is finally here, offering a free-to-play football simulator with thousands of licensed players. As is customary for this sort of title, real-life players have their skills rated, and we’ve got a list of the cream of the crop.

Recommended Videos

Unlike rival games, UFL is here to stay with no yearly releases, so regular changes will be made to player ratings. If a player is on a hot streak in real life, expect to see them get a bump in ratings—and their cost.

We’ve got the definitive list of the best players in every position in UFL in this guide, which we’ll keep updated when changes are made in the game.

Top UFL players in every position, listed

Let the debates rage. Image via Strikerz Inc.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new goalkeeper to bolster your defensive strength or are on the hunt for a star striker who can tear the opposition apart, we’ve got them all here. We’ve excluded CP Cost and the required LP to recruit the player in the Transfer Market, as this is expected to fluctuate regularly.

10 best GKs in UFL

Name Rating Thibaut Courtois 90 Alisson 89 Emiliano Martinez 88 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen 88 Jan Oblak 87 Yassine Bounou 86 Gianluigi Donnarumma 86 Ederson 86 Mike Maignan 86 Yann Sommer 86

10 best CBs in UFL

Name Rating Virgil van Dijk 90 Alessandro Bastoni 89 Eder Militao 88 Gabriel Magalhaes 88 Marquinhos 88 Cristian Romero 88 William Saliba 88 Bremer 87 Ronaldo Araujo 87 Antonio Rudiger 87

10 best LBs in UFL

Name Rating Theo Hernandez 88 Federico Dimarco 87 Josko Gvardiol 87 Oleksandr Zinchenko 86 Nuno Mendes 85 Alex Grimaldo 84 Riccardo Calafiori 83 Lucas Hernandez 82 Andrew Robertson 82 Antonee Robinson 82

10 best RBs in UFL

Name Rating Trent Alexander-Arnold 87 Achraf Hakimi 85 Joao Cancelo 85 Jules Kounde 85 Reece James 85 Dani Carvajal 83 Giovanni Di Lorenzo 83 Pedro Porro 83 Ben White 83 Diogo Dalot 82

Pick of the bunch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

10 best CAM/CM/CDMs in UFL

Name Rating Jude Bellingham 91 Kevin De Bruyne 90 Rodri 90 Federico Valverde 90 Martin Odegaard 90 Bruno Fernandes 89 Nicolo Barella 89 Bernardo Silva 89 Declan Rice 89 Moises Caicedo 87

10 best RWs in UFL

Name Rating Lionel Messi 91 Mohamed Salah 90 Bukayo Saka 90 Ousmane Dembele 88 Phil Foden 88 Rodrygo 88 Lamine Yamal 86 Inaki Williams 85 Jarrod Bowen 84 Angel Di Maria 84

10 best LWs in UFL

Name Rating Vinicius Jr. 91 Luis Diaz 88 Rafael Leao 88 Raphinha 88 Heung-Min Son 88 Nico Williams 88 Jack Grealish 87 Khvica Kvaratskhelia 87 Gabriel Martinelli 87 Jeremy Doku 86

10 best STs in UFL

Name Rating Erling Haaland 91 Cristiano Ronaldo 91 Harry Kane 90 Lautaro Martinez 90 Kylian Mbappe 90 Paulo Dybala 88 Antoine Griezmann 88 Viktor Gyokeres 88 Robert Lewandowski 88 Aleksander Isak 87

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy