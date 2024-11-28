Forgot password
Three players in white kits lined up in UFL.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Top UFL player ratings for every position, listed

Top of the world.
After a long wait, UFL is finally here, offering a free-to-play football simulator with thousands of licensed players. As is customary for this sort of title, real-life players have their skills rated, and we’ve got a list of the cream of the crop.

Unlike rival games, UFL is here to stay with no yearly releases, so regular changes will be made to player ratings. If a player is on a hot streak in real life, expect to see them get a bump in ratings—and their cost.

We’ve got the definitive list of the best players in every position in UFL in this guide, which we’ll keep updated when changes are made in the game.

Top UFL players in every position, listed

Cristiano Ronaldo in UFL's promotional poster.
Let the debates rage. Image via Strikerz Inc.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new goalkeeper to bolster your defensive strength or are on the hunt for a star striker who can tear the opposition apart, we’ve got them all here. We’ve excluded CP Cost and the required LP to recruit the player in the Transfer Market, as this is expected to fluctuate regularly.

10 best GKs in UFL

NameRating
Thibaut Courtois90
Alisson89
Emiliano Martinez88
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen88
Jan Oblak87
Yassine Bounou86
Gianluigi Donnarumma86
Ederson86
Mike Maignan86
Yann Sommer86

10 best CBs in UFL

NameRating
Virgil van Dijk90
Alessandro Bastoni89
Eder Militao88
Gabriel Magalhaes88
Marquinhos88
Cristian Romero88
William Saliba88
Bremer87
Ronaldo Araujo87
Antonio Rudiger87

10 best LBs in UFL

NameRating
Theo Hernandez88
Federico Dimarco87
Josko Gvardiol87
Oleksandr Zinchenko86
Nuno Mendes85
Alex Grimaldo84
Riccardo Calafiori83
Lucas Hernandez82
Andrew Robertson82
Antonee Robinson82

10 best RBs in UFL

NameRating
Trent Alexander-Arnold87
Achraf Hakimi85
Joao Cancelo85
Jules Kounde85
Reece James85
Dani Carvajal83
Giovanni Di Lorenzo83
Pedro Porro83
Ben White83
Diogo Dalot82
A screenshot highlighting the best midfielders in UFL.
Pick of the bunch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

10 best CAM/CM/CDMs in UFL

NameRating
Jude Bellingham91
Kevin De Bruyne90
Rodri90
Federico Valverde90
Martin Odegaard90
Bruno Fernandes89
Nicolo Barella89
Bernardo Silva89
Declan Rice89
Moises Caicedo87

10 best RWs in UFL

NameRating
Lionel Messi91
Mohamed Salah90
Bukayo Saka90
Ousmane Dembele88
Phil Foden88
Rodrygo88
Lamine Yamal86
Inaki Williams85
Jarrod Bowen84
Angel Di Maria84

10 best LWs in UFL

NameRating
Vinicius Jr.91
Luis Diaz88
Rafael Leao88
Raphinha88
Heung-Min Son88
Nico Williams88
Jack Grealish87
Khvica Kvaratskhelia87
Gabriel Martinelli87
Jeremy Doku86

10 best STs in UFL

NameRating
Erling Haaland91
Cristiano Ronaldo91
Harry Kane90
Lautaro Martinez90
Kylian Mbappe90
Paulo Dybala88
Antoine Griezmann88
Viktor Gyokeres88
Robert Lewandowski88
Aleksander Isak87
