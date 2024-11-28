Top UFL player ratings for every position, listed

After a long wait, UFL is finally here, offering a free-to-play football simulator with thousands of licensed players. As is customary for this sort of title, real-life players have their skills rated, and we’ve got a list of the cream of the crop.
Unlike rival games, UFLis here to stay with no yearly releases, so regular changes will be made to player ratings. If a player is on a hot streak in real life, expect to see them get a bump in ratings—and their cost.
We’ve got the definitive list of the best players in every position in UFL in this guide, which we’ll keep updated when changes are made in the game.
Whether you’re on the hunt for a new goalkeeper to bolster your defensive strength or are on the hunt for a star striker who can tear the opposition apart, we’ve got them all here. We’ve excluded CP Cost and the required LP to recruit the player in the Transfer Market, as this is expected to fluctuate regularly.
Published: Nov 28, 2024 06:17 am