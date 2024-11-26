Forgot password
Screenshot by Dot Esports
UFL release countdown: Exact start time and date

A whistle away.
UFL is the new kid on the virtual football block. The latest attempt to bring the beautiful game to life has had enough betas, and now it’s nearly ready to release.

The UFL open beta was the final fixture on the pre-season calendar, and we’ve begun the final countdown to UFL‘s official launch. The title’s free-to-play model is one of the biggest enticements—as are its promised changes—and it’s seen as the main rival to EA FC 25.

Kick-off feels like only moments away, so let’s find out when the action gets underway in UFL.

UFL exact release time and date

player performing a trick in ufl
Screenshot by Dot Esports

UFL launches on Dec. 5, 2024 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. A PC launch is planned for 2025 but a more precise release date is yet to be confirmed.

Originally slated to release in September, UFL was given a last-minute delay to give the development team further time to work on the title. Now, with a few months more under its belt, UFL is ready for lift-off.

Although not confirmed, we expect UFL to release at midnight globally, meaning that those in New Zealand will be the first to dive in. You can use the countdown below for a more precise indication of the launch, which is set to CT. We’ll update this article if a more precise timeframe is released.

UFL early access exact release time and date

If you want to dive in sooner, UFL offers a paid-for early access period to give you a jump-start with your team beginning on Nov. 28, 2024.

There are two options available: the UFL Club Edition for $29.99, offering exclusive customization items and 250 LP Currency, among other bonuses, and the Ultimate UFL Club Edition for $79.99, which includes 2150 LP Currency, 250,000,000 CP Currency, exclusive customization items, and more.

If you pre-order a unique UFL bundle, here’s a countdown timer for early access. Again, this is set to CT with the expectation of a midnight global release time. We’ll update this article if more precise details are provided.

