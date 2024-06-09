When will UFL release?

No football game has come close to EA FC (previously FIFA), but a free-to-play newcomer may be enough to sway the scales.

If you’re wondering when this possible EA FC killer comes out, here’s everything you need to know about UFL‘s release.

UFL: When does this metagame release?

Cosmetics galore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it isn’t official, it is highly likely that UFL will release sometime between late Summer to early Fall 2024. As EA FC and eFootball often release within the same month as one other, UFL will likely follow the duo and release around the same time. UFL doesn’t need to worry about sales due to its free price point, putting it in an advantageous position over EA FC 25 (expected to launch in late September 2024). It’d make sense for UFL to release before EA FC 25 so that the consumer doesn’t feel like they’ve wasted their money on the latest EA game.

The open beta concluded on June 9 as taster for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users. Here, players could participate in Ranked mode, which utilizes crossplay matchmaking. UFL‘s open beta also included local couch co-op. It had an initial release date of 2022, but its release date was pushed back to 2024. So far, the UFL socials and official trailers don’t pinpoint a date more specific than 2024.

UFL open beta is available to download on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S until the end of June 9. Alternatively, you can wishlist the game and install it once UFL fully releases. In the meantime, be sure to follow UFLgame on X (formerly Twitter) for frequent development and server updates.

