All UFL platforms, listed

With the long-standing unwavering history of EA’s FIFA brings a new face to the scene with the free-to-play UFL. A 2024 release and Cristiano Ronaldo’s face on the cover is sure to make some football hooligan heads turn.

But if you’re wondering where to play UFL, then here is everything we know about this metagame.

Where can you play UFL? All platforms listed

Something football fans will be very used to seeing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While UFL isn’t out yet, football fans shouldn’t have long to wait since UFL‘s official open beta weekend took place between June 7 to 9. Will UFL be able to compete with top dog EA FC (formerly FIFA) while eFootball (formerly PES) collects dust? Its free price point invites many to try this football game out for themselves, where any microtransactions won’t surprise those who’ve spent years playing FIFA‘s Ultimate Team.

But exactly where can you expect to play UFL once it comes out? The open beta certainly reveals all.

Is UFL on PC?

No. Unfortunately, UFL won’t be released on PC. This is somewhat surprising considering EA FC‘s availability on the platform. UFL also won’t be on the Nintendo Switch, where UFL won’t be available either because of its clear online focus and crossplay features.

Is UFL on Xbox Series X/S?

Yes. UFL will be available on Xbox Series X and S. You can pre-download UFL at the Microsoft Store for free. The open beta offered crossplay on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. This feature will carry over into the game’s full release.

Is UFL on PlayStation?

Yes and no. UFL is confirmed for PlayStation 5 as you can play the open beta until June 9 on PS5. You can find it on the PlayStation Store as it is (and will always be) free to download. While its release date isn’t confirmed, you can keep UFL on your console until its full release (expected late Summer or early Fall 2024).

As those on Xbox Series X/S were able to play the UFL open beta, it appears that UFL isn’t available for PS4 users since the beta was only available for the latest console generation. Therefore, UFL will only be available on the PlayStation 5 when the game is fully released.

