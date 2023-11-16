The Sims 4 For Rent expansion pack looks disgusting—and players are loving it

It's getting a bit too realistic, but in a good way.

The Sims 4’s upcoming For Rent expansion pack is taking the realism of the life simulator to a whole new level, and it’s getting kind of gross, but players are actually quite excited about it.

On Nov. 16, the official gameplay trailer for the For Rent expansion pack was released. We previously got a glimpse into what this pack will include with the original announcement on Nov. 2, which showcased multi-resident lots, but the gameplay trailer gave us a lot more insight into what we can expect to see when it launches.

The trailer follows a property owner highlighting the trials of dealing with tenants, and one of the biggest reveals is the return of roaches and an exterminator to deal with them. These critters quickly take over a unit as a struggling Sim attempts to stomp them out, but luckily an exterminator then arrives to save the day.

Although the exterminator vanquishes the cockroaches before we can determine whether or not a new roach-related death might arrive, we do know there’s at least one disgusting death featured in the For Rent expansion pack.

A Sim who lets mold fester in their home for too long will then become a mold-infested zombie-like creature themselves before ultimately perishing, so perhaps we’ll see a cockroach death too if Sims refuse to call for help dealing with their pest infestation in For Rent.

Sims players are actually excited by the return of roaches and hope they will affect Sim’s health as they did in The Sims 2, getting them sick and potentially even offering a new death and ghost type.

Hoping the roaches can get sims sick



Them roaches had EVERYONE sick back in TS2 lmao 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RsZqtf1lmO — Anne Antoine (@AnneTione) November 16, 2023

The grossness isn’t just roaches and mold though, as For Rent also includes totally “busted” and broken units beyond anything we’ve seen in The Sims 4 so far.

A unit covered in grime is featured in the trailer and seems to indicate we’ll be getting new ways to mess up houses, which players are quite excited about. There are already features like dust and general dirtiness on objects, but For Rent seems to be taking filth to a whole new level.

I’m also digging how absolutely BUSTED the houses can look 😌 pic.twitter.com/mPhCJ6X2dO — Anne Antoine (@AnneTione) November 16, 2023

With the new water heater and electrical fuse box utility items, units can become even more disgusting if the property manager doesn’t attend to them as needed.

There’s also the new squatting toilet which seems to need cleaning quite frequently and also draws the attention of young ones, so this is yet another feature you’ll want to watch out for unless you’re purposefully hoping to create some mold and roaches on your lot.

Clearly, this toddler needs more toys. Image via EA

Outside of the grosser features in this pack, the trailer highlighted an expansion to the Repo-man system where you can steal tenant’s items yourself if they don’t pay rent on time.

We also got a better look at the ability to freely customize and designate units with For Rent, and it seems you can fully design many multi-unit spaces however you want regardless of whether you’re planning to embrace the grosser parts of this pack or live a cleaner Sims life.

The For Rent expansion pack releases on Dec. 7, so you can explore all the fun grossness and more when it officially launches.