The Sims 4 to finally add multi-resident lots with For Rent expansion pack

One of players’ longtime requests for The Sims 4 was the ability to house multiple households on the same lot—and the upcoming For Rent expansion pack unveiled on Nov. 2 promises to finally integrate this feature.

The For Rent expansion pack is all about enhancing neighborhood-style gameplay. You can choose to become a property owner who oversees all the tenants on your lot, or you can instead become a tenant on a lot packed with other Sims households and managed by a townie Property Owner.

Regardless of how you choose to play, you’ll have the option to create townhomes, duplexes, apartments, or any other kind of building you like and turn it into a multi-residential rental so more than one Sims household can take up residence there. You can use this feature to create this lot type in any Sims world, although the world included with this pack will launch with multi-resident lots ready to go.

As the property manager, you’ll have to attend to the tenant’s requests. Image via EA

This pack includes the lively Southeast Asian-inspired world of Tomarang, which is a unique world featuring both lush greenery and bustling city life. In this world, you can engage in many unique activities like visiting a botanical garden, taking a trip to the animal sanctuary, leaving offerings at the Spirit House, or enjoying the Night Market.

A bunch of new gameplay mechanics are also included to complement the cozy lifestyle of being a tenant among many other residents. Sims can stir up drama by eavesdropping, snooping, or even breaking and entering into other tenants’ lots to cause maximum chaos.

As a property owner, you’ll have lots of responsibilities including performing inspections and attending to repair requests. You can choose to live on the same lot you manage or rake in the simoleons from afar. It’s even possible to manage multiple lots at once, so this is a viable new career path for any Sim.

This is truly a game-changing feature. Image via EA

With so much new content to explore, For Rent also includes four new Aspirations and five new traits to help explore and expand everything it has to offer. There are also two new event types, Potlucks and Pool Parties, that you can use to get to know your neighbors better.

It wouldn’t really be a proper new Sims pack if it didn’t include at least one horrible but kind of goofy death, and the trailer showcased a mold-related demise included in For Rent. Because of this, it’s probably a good idea to clear out any mold that arises unless you’re purposely trying to have your Sim meet an untimely end.

The Sims 4 For Rent expansion pack is launching on Dec. 7, so you can become the simoleon-making landlord of your dreams when it officially releases. There’s also some additional Street Eats Digital Content you can unlock with it if you choose to purchase this pack between Nov. 2 and Jan. 18.