Is The Sims 4 For Rent worth buying?

The Sims 4 Rent expansion left a bitter taste in many players’ mouths. Sims fans who recently purchased the pack are experiencing lots of glitches and gameplay issues, and to put it bluntly, it’s broken.

If you’re wondering whether The Sims 4 Rent is worth its price tag, keep reading, because I have a lot to say.

Should you buy The Sims 4 Rent expansion?

My honest opinion is you should wait before buying The Sims 4 Rent. Players have bombarded forums with complaints about the expansion, citing strange glitches resulting in absurdly high rent, loading screens taking far too long, and prevalent gameplay problems throughout.

Before buying The Sims 4 Rent, I was excited by its promise of a new world. But my excitement fell flat when I found out Tomarang is made up entirely of empty shells and rabbit holes. Players on Reddit said the expansion is “mid” due to its lifeless world, and combined with all the problems with the property rental system, it’s a recipe for disaster.

Explore the world of Tomarang in The Sims 4. Image via EA

The expansion’s main selling point is you can rent units and become a landlord, but even that is questionable. When it’s time for your Sims to pay rent, there’s a prevalent glitch preventing them from paying on time. This might sound wonderful for your Sims, but if you’re the landlord, you need to be paid.

While The Sims 4 Rent was overhyped and clearly missed the mark, it does have positive features. It’s nice that you’re able to visit your properties to check up on your tenants or fix appliances. Doing this improves your property’s rating, which you can turn into a profit. The expansion also adds a community market with food stalls where Sims can eat together, hang out, and play with marbles. It’s a lovely feature that really makes the community feel connected.

But despite these few positive quirks, given just how many issues there are with The Sims 4 Rent, I recommend waiting until the developer fixes everything and the price drops before buying it.

What are the glitches in The Sims 4 Rent expansion?

There are several issues with The Sims 4 Rent expansion that need to be addressed. One frustrating glitch makes the game forget you own properties, even if they’re marked as rental properties and you can interact with them as their landlord.

Another issue affects your property value. A player found out their property was perplexingly priced at a whopping $4,294,967,295, and you can’t alter lots in build mode. No Sim can afford rent that high! Players are also reporting problems with Build mode where they’re unable to mark properties as apartment complexes, so Sims can’t move in.

Further issues include that tenant approval is random, mold events aren’t triggering even with the mold trait active, and landlords are prevented from doing their work when their tenant Sims autonomously use the shower.

Mold events in The Sims 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The list of glitches and bugs continues to grow, with players complaining about lag after installing the expansion, and reporting that it breaks Sim interactions when you load into a room. Modders have tried to find hotfixes for some of these problems, but as it stands, it looks like we’ll have to wait for the mods to be updated or for EA to release a patch.