How to become a property owner in The Sims 4 For Rent

One of the biggest features in The Sims 4 For Rent is the ability to become a property owner and purchase lots you can manage. This feature can be used to help make other Sims’ lives easier, or you can instead cause some chaos that may result in tenant revolts.

The property owner system isn’t a very obvious feature, so you may be unsure how to become one and what you can do in The Sims 4 For Rent once you’ve taken on this role.

How to become a landlord in The Sims 4 For Rent

There are two ways you can become a property owner in The Sims 4 For Rent: through your Sims phone or through the Owned Businesses menu.

To become a property owner through your Sims phone , open the phone menu and select the Business application , which has a yellow briefcase icon, followed by the Buy A Residential Rental option.

, open the phone menu and select the , which has a yellow briefcase icon, followed by the To become a landlord through the Owned Businesses menu, click the cash register icon located in the very bottom right corner followed by the Buy A Residential Rental option.

It’s very easy to do once you know where to look. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Regardless of which option you choose, you’ll then be taken to the Manage Worlds screen to select which Residential Rental lot you want to become the owner of. Because of this, you’ll need to have a lot you want to purchase in mind or back out to first create a Residental Rental lot you can then buy.

As soon as you’ve selected a lot to purchase, you’ll then automatically become the owner of it and instantly gain the ability to manage it. This allows you to customize just about every feature of it.

How to manage your owned Residental Rental lots as a property owner in The Sims 4 For Rent

As a property owner, you can freely manage change the rules of your property with the agreement you have signed for each tenant taking up residence in your Residential Rental. To manage your owned lot or lots, select the cash register icon in the bottom right corner and the Residential Rental Menu will then appear.

You have a lot of power as a property owner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What can a property owner do in The Sims 4 For Rent?

From the manage a Residential Rental unit page available to property owners, you can select the small scroll icon next to each tenant to view and modify the terms of your agreement with them. As a property owner, you can: