THE FINALS devs say an issue has stopped them banning cheaters, but they’re nearing a solution

Cheating has been running rampant in THE FINALS, but things might be about to get a whole lot better after the developers had a breakthrough on a solution.

Despite having Easy Anti-Cheat active, THE FINALS developers Embark Studios say there are supposed to be other measures in place to stop cheaters, but until recently they haven’t been working as intended. “A technical issue that prevented us from banning cheaters efficiently” is being resolved according to one of THE FINALS development team members on the new title’s dedicated Discord server, as shared by PCGamer.

The more anti-cheat measures the better. Image via Embark Studios

The dev chose not to elaborate on the issue that has troubled these anti-cheat measures, but they say they are almost at a solution for the bug. Because of this progress, THE FINALS has already had its anti-cheat measures increased, but devs asked for time while they fine-tune things. It isn’t clear what the timeline looks like before things are completely fixed.

Cheating has been the biggest problem for players of THE FINALS since before the game even launched. This cheating has been so bad some players have even called for particular gaming regions to be restricted access to the game—a suggestion that THE FINALS team quickly shut down, condemning it as xenophobic.

THE FINALS had a surprise launch alongside The Game Awards in early December. This rollout followed a series of betas that also had big cheating issues. Given the influx of players, problems like these aren’t super uncommon, but still frustrating. Despite the lack of details, news that anti-cheat is being strengthened should come as a welcome change for FINALS players. Hopefully, this change will be implemented completely sooner rather than later and players can get back into action without any fear of cheaters spoiling their fun.

If you haven’t yet played THE FINALS and don’t mind dealing with its cheating problem, the game is available now for free on PC and PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.