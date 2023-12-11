How to fix the ‘can’t invite friends’ error in THE FINALS

THE FINALS is one of the hottest FPS arena shooters around, and it’s so much better when enjoyed with friends. However, many users are encountering a critical error when trying to invite friends to their lobbies.

The “can’t invite friends” error is known to occur from time to time and made a common appearance during the game’s open beta. We’ve included a number of fixes you can try so you can jump straight back into the action with your friends as quickly as possible.

Fixes for the “can’t invite friends” issue in THE FINALS

The “can’t invite friends” error in THE FINALS is a common occurrence when attempting to invite someone from your friends list to your lobby. The issue appears more often when adding someone from another platform, as THE FINALS supports crossplay. Here are a few fixes you can try to rectify the error.

Add a friend to your friends list, then restart

Some THE FINALS players have reported an issue with adding a player to their Embark friends list then immediately attempting to invite them to a game. In this case, add your friend, then restart your game before partying up.

I personally experienced this issue during the beta, and it appears it has slipped Embark Studios’ net in the full live version as well. A simple refresh might do the job.

Remove your friend and re-add them

If the issue continues to occur, it might be due to a problem caused when you first added the friend. In this case, remove them from your friend list, then add them again. To do this, head to the Social tab, select your friend and remove them from the list, then add them back via their Embark ID.

If this fails, it’s likely an issue on Embark’s end regarding social networking or a problem with your game’s files. We can rule out the latter with a integrity check or a reinstall.

Verify the game’s files or reinstall

If you’re on PC, you can check to see if the problem lies with a missing file by verifying the integrity of the game in Steam. To do this:

Open Steam and navigate to your Library .

and navigate to your . Right-click on THE FINALS and click Properties .

. Navigate to the Installed Files tab and select Verify integrity of game files .

and select . Wait for the check to complete (this takes a couple of minutes).

for the check to complete (this takes a couple of minutes). Any missing files will be downloaded.

If extra files were downloaded, it’s likely the cause of the problem, after which you should be able to launch the game once more and add your friends. If this didn’t work, or you’re on console, you may need to reinstall the game entirely.