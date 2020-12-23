Tryndamere joins TFT champion roster for first time in Set 4.5

For the first time in Teamfight Tactics history, Tryndamere is set to join the other Warlord, Duelist, and Slayer champions in Set 4.5, Riot Games announced today.

Over half of the TFT Set 4.5 spoilers have been revealed now. Riot officially announced the return of Darius and his dunking spell yesterday. Other champions joining Set 4.5 include Rakan, Xayah, Sivir, and Nasus. Riot revealed the addition of Tryndamere today as a champion with the Warlord and Slayer traits.

Tryndamere is Trynda-here. This barbarous baddie is joining the festival as a Warlord Slayer. I'm sure anyone would be petrified to see him spinning towards them. pic.twitter.com/K2caETvhKU — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) December 23, 2020

Tryndamere’s attack spell and cost weren’t officially released today, but according to the tweet, opponents are sure to “be petrified to see him spinning towards them.” Principal TFT lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer also said on Twitter that Tryndamere is a Duelist in addition to Warlord and Slayer that “spins and hits really, really hard.”

The Warlord champions in Set 4.5 are the same as Fates Set Four aside from the addition of Tryndamere and minus Xin Zhao. The same is true for the Duelist trait. Unconfirmed champions that are also likely Slayers include Olaf and Samira. Slayer champions gain lifesteal that increases at lower health, according to a Reddit leak. They also deal bonus damage that increases off of their opponents’ missing health.

The mid-set Patch 11.2 is scheduled to release on Jan. 24. Patch 11.1, the final update for TFT Set Four Fates, will take place on Jan. 6, which is also when Set 4.5 should get uploaded to the PBE.