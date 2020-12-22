TFT Fortune gets upgrade with Darius in Set 4.5

Riot dropped another Teamfight Tactics champion spoiler today, revealing the addition of Darius as a Fortune Slayer in Set 4.5.

Releasing on Jan. 24, Set 4.5 is the mid-set to Fates. The three-month update will remove a number of carries and traits while adding new champions and synergies. Set 4.5 spoilers have included the addition of TFT champions like Xayah, Rakan, Sivir, Kayle, Nasus, and now the return of Darius.

Darius is heading to the festival as a Fortune Slayer. He hasn't decided what he's going to wear yet, but word has it he's going to look spectacular. pic.twitter.com/w6cMiwjTLv — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) December 22, 2020

Darius was a tank in previous TFT sets and will likely operate under the same capacity within Set 4.5. His traits are Fortune and Slayer, beefing up Fortune while stealing life via Slayer. Riot hasn’t officially revealed Darius’ cost or characteristics, but he’s expected to be a three-cost unit according to a leaked document on Reddit.

It was revealed last week that Jinx was getting removed with the TFT Set 4.5 patch. Darius will take her place in the Fortune lineup, likely providing frontline stability alongside Tahm Kench. Slayer is a new trait that includes existing Set Four Fates champions like Zed, who was previously a Ninja/Shade.

Slayer champions, according to the Reddit leak, gain Lifesteal that increases at lower health. They also deal bonus damage that increases off of their opponents’ missing health.

Three Slayer: 40 to 80 percent Lifesteal and Bonus Damage.

Six Slayer: 80 to 160 percent Lifesteal and Bonus Damage.

These stats are subject to change since Riot hasn’t officially released them yet. And the numbers that do get released may be adjusted prior to the set’s official launch on Jan. 24 with Patch 11.2. Tacticians should get a chance to test out all the new TFT Set 4.5 traits and champions on the PBE with Patch 11.1 on Jan. 6.