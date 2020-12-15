Riot introduces new Slayer trait debuting in TFT Fates mid-set update

With the Teamfight Tactics mid-set update just over a month away, fans can expect plenty of changes.

Riot revealed the new Slayer trait today coming to Set Four: Fates, which will capitalize on the low health of their targets and their own. And Zed, who currently belongs to the Shade Class, will become a Slayer in late January.

Looks like Zed brought a few +1s! Slayers deal more damage to low health champions and gain lifesteal as they themselves aproach death. pic.twitter.com/XIyLIyc1lW — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) December 15, 2020

Slayers deal more damage to champions with low health and gain lifesteal as “they themselves approach [sic] death,” according to Riot. Principal game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer commented that Zed isn’t an “aggro drop” but will deal more damage and steal more life.

A lot of questions still remain unanswered, however. Shades teleport to the enemy backline when combat starts, much like the assassin-type units from previous sets. If Zed is no longer a Shade, it’s possible that he won’t jump on the backline anymore if that’s not a Slayer bonus. It’s also unclear if the Master of Shadows will still be a two-cost unit and which champs will join him in the trait.

Yesterday, Riot revealed a number of traits and units that will be removed when the mid-set update goes live on Jan. 21 with Patch 11.2. Dusk, Moonlight, Tormented, Hunter, and Dazzler won’t be in Set 4.5: Festival of Beasts. And 20 champions are getting axed, including Nami, Hecarim, Xin Zhao, Jhin, Jinx, Ahri, Lissandra, Aphelios, Sylas, Vayne, Thresh, Cassiopeia, Riven, Lillia, Kayn, Evelynn, Ashe, Warwick, Lux, and Ezreal.