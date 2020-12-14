Teamfight Tactics Fates mid-set will remove Dusk and Hunter traits

Riot Games revealed a total of six Teamfight Tactics Set Four traits today that are getting removed within the January mid-set update.

Scheduled to launch on Jan. 21, the TFT 11.2 Fates patch will enter the second half of its six-month run with a number of significant changes taking place. Six traits from Set Four are on their way out, along with an unknown number of champions. The TFT balance team announced that Dusk, Moonlight, Tormented, Hunter, and Dazzler won’t be in Set 4.5.

F's in the chat for Dusk, Moonlight, Tormented, Shade, Hunter, and Dazzler champions who won't be joining the Festival of Beasts. Zed, Kindred, and Morgana will reprise their roles in the second half! Honestly, good for them. pic.twitter.com/OL3nAKOU9t — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) December 14, 2020

A total of 20 champions are getting removed with the mid-set update, according to lead TFT designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Nami, Hecarim, Xin Zhao, Jhin, Jinx, Ahri, Lissandra, Aphelios, Sylas, Vayne, Thresh, Cassiopeia, Riven, Lillia, Kayn, Evelynn, Ashe, Warwick, Lux, and Ezreal



20 Champs! Removed!! It's crazy!!



(and Diana is NOT being removed…) https://t.co/HuAW4Pfedo — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) December 14, 2020

With Moonlight, Hunter, and Dusk leaving, three of the best TFT comps within the last few updates will no longer exist in Set 4.5. Some of the champions that are leaving Set Four Fates include Nami, Hecarim, Xin Zhao, Jhin, Jinx, Ahri, Lissandra, Aphelios, Sylas, Vayne, Thresh, Cassiopeia, Riven, Lillia, Kayn, Evelynn, Ashe, Warwick, Lux, and Ezreal

Riot also revealed the Festival of Beasts today, which will launch with the mid-set 11.2 update. Teasing players with a poem, the second half of Set Four was said to contain “Legends blue, red, big, and small.” The poem also referenced “Souls and Slayers,” along with goodies “handmade by Ornn.”

The next scheduled update, and final patch of TFT Set Four prior to the mid-set update, will take place on Jan 6. Set 4.5 Festival of Beasts will launch on Jan. 21.

