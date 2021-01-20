Top TFT streamers and players race to Challenger at Set 4.5 launch

A race to Challenger in Teamfight Tactics will take place with the release of Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts tomorrow.

The Common Climb, a race to Challenger sponsored by the social network Common, kicks off with the launch of TFT Set 4.5 on Jan. 21. Containing 20 new champions and seven traits, the Fates: Festival of Beasts mid-set has a soft-reset that will bump all Master-ranked players and above back to Diamond four.

Previous TFT set launches have enlisted players and streamers in a race to Master, but Common has stepped up the race game with a mid-set race to Challenger. Races will take place on the North American and Europe West servers and are free to enter.

Several top TFT streamers and competitive players who will stream their progress on Twitch are already registered to partake in the Common Climb race. Even Riot GreenTeej, the product lead for TFT, will participate in the race to Challenger.

Tacticians interested in joining the Common Climb can register here. The race will officially begin with the live launch of the set and offers a prize pool that will be split between the winners on the NA and EUW servers.

The official launch of TFT Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts will take place on Jan. 21. Players who want to test out the new champions and traits can do so on the PBE servers prior to launch.