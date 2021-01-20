Teamfight Tactics Set 4.5 cheat sheet

Set 4.5 includes 20 new champions and seven new traits.

Teamfight Tactics’ mid-set update, Fates: Festival of Beasts, features a number of new additions to Riot’s ever-expanding autobattler.

Scheduled to launch on Jan. 21 with Patch 11.2, Set 4.5 contains 20 new champions and seven new traits.

Daredevil, Dragonsoul, and Fabled join Blacksmith, Executioner, Slayer, and Syphoner to replace Dusk, Tormented, Moonlight, Hunter, Shade, and Dazzler in Set 4.5. Ornn, Samira, and Swain are also joining the Set, while Ezreal, Kayn, and Lillia take their leave.

Here’s a cheat sheet to help you get started with TFT’s Set 4.5

🏮 The party starts when Fates: Festival of Beasts drops with Patch 11.2 🏮



Check out our cheat sheet for all of the classes, origins, and champions coming to TFT. pic.twitter.com/6qpxWM2QNG — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) January 19, 2021

Origins

Cultist

Once your team loses 50 percent of their health, Galio is summoned, slamming the largest cluster of enemies and knocking them up.

(3) Tyrant Galio

(6) Demon Lord Galio

(9) Supreme Overlord Galio

Champions: Elise (1), Twisted Fate (1), Pyke (2), Vladimir (2), Kalista (3), Sivir (3), Aatrox (4), Zilean 5)

Daredevil

Daredevils seek the thrill of battle, dashing after every other attack. After every dash, they shield themselves for 20 percent of their max health and their next attack fires two shots, gaining Style. At max Style, they cast their spell. Base Style rank increases star level.

Champions: Samira (5)

Divine

Upon attacking six times or dropping below 50 percent health, Divine units ascend, taking 45 percent reduced damage and dealing bonus true damage for the rest of combat.

(2) three seconds

(4) six seconds

(6) nine seconds

(8) 15 seconds

Champions: Nasus (1), Wukong (1), Jax (2), Irelia (3), Lux (3), Kayle (4), Lee Sin (5)

Dragonsoul

The first Dragonsoul to take damage in combat receives the Dragon’s Blessing. While blessed, the unit gains bonus stats, and every fifth attack fires a Dragonsoul blast, dealing 50 percent of the target’s maximum health in magic damage. On death, this blessing passes to the closest Dragonsoul ally without a blessing.

(3) 1 Blessing, 35 AS and SP

(6) 3 Blessings, 75 AS and SP

(9) 6 Blessings, 150 AS and SP

Champions: Brand (1), Tristana (1), Braum (2), Shyvana (3), Aurelion Sol (4), Olaf (4), Swain (5)

Elderwood

Every two seconds all Elderwood champions grow, gaining bonus stats. This effect stacks up to five times.

(3) 15 Armor and MR, 5 AD and SP

(6) 25 Armor and MR, 10 AD and SP

(9) 40 Armor and MR, 25 AD and SP

Champions: Maokai (1), Lulu (2), Rakan (2), Veigar (3), Nunu (3), Xayah (4), Ornn (5)

Enlightened

Enlightened generate more mana.

(2) 50 percent

(4) 100 percent

(6) 150 percent

Champions: Fiora (1), Janna (2), Irelia (3), Morgana (4), Ezreal (4)

Exile

If an Exile has no adjacent allies at the start of combat, they gain:

(1) A shield equal to 50 percent of their maximum health

(2) 80 percent lifesteal

Champions: Yasuo (1), Yone (5)

Fabled

(3) Fabled champions’ spells are empowered from tales of their past valor.

Champions: Nautilus (2), Neeko (3), Cho’Gath (4)

Fortune

(3) Winning combat against a player will give bonus orbs. The longer you’ve gone without an orb, the bigger the payout

(6) Wins give an extra bonus orb with rare loot

Champions: Tahm Kench (1), Annie (2), Katarina (3), Darius (3), Sejuani (4)

Ninja

Ninja gain bonus attack damage and spell power. This effect is only active when you have exactly one or four unique Ninjas.

(1) 50 attack damage and spell power

(4) 140 attack damage and spell power

Zed (2), Kennen (3), Akali (3), Shen (4)

Spirit

The first time a Spirit casts their spell, all allies gain attack speed on the spell’s mana cost.

(2) 20 percent of mana cost

(4) 40 percent of mana cost

Champions: Fiora (1), Teemo (2), Yuumi (3), Kindred (3)

The Boss

When The Boss first drops to 40 percent health, he removes himself from combat to start doing sit-up. Each sit-up restores 15 percent health and gives him 40 percent attack speed. If he reaches full health, he returns to combat Pumped Up, converting his basic attack and spell damage to True Damage. If all of his allies die, he’ll immediately return to combat.

Champions: Sett (5)

Warlord

Warlords have bonus health and spell power. Each victorious combat they’ve participated in increases this bonus by 10 percent, stacking up to five times.

(5) 250 HP and 25 SP

(6) 550 HP and 55 SP

(9) 850 HP and 85 SP

Champions: Garen (1), Nidalee (1), Jarvan (2), Vi (2), Katarina (3), Tryndamere (4), Azir (5)

Classes

Adept

Adepts calm the flow of the battle, reducing the attack speed of all enemies by 50 percent for a few seconds at the start of combat.

(2) 2 seconds

(3) 3.5 seconds

(4) 6 seconds

Champions: Irelia (3), Shen (4), Yone (5)

Assassin

Innate: When combat starts, Assassins leap to the enemy backline. Assassins’ spells can critically strike and they gain bonus critical strike damage and chance.

(2) 25 percent crit chance and 10 percent crit damage

(4) 60 percent crit chance, 30 percent crit damage

(6) 120 percent crit chance, 60 percent crit damage

Champions: Diana (1), Pyke (2), Akali (3), Katarina (3), Talon (4),

Blacksmith

(1) After participating in combat, Blacksmiths will begin forging an Artifact item. The higher their star-level, the faster they work. Once the Artifact is complete, it will be able to bestow upon an ally. Each ally may only equip one Artifact.

Champions: Ornn (5)

Brawler

Brawlers have increased maximum health and attack damage.

(2) 400 health and 10 AD

(4) 700 health and 20 AD

(6) 1100 health and 60 AD

(8) 1600 health and 120 AD

Champions: Tahm Kench (1), Maokai (1), Vi (2) Nunu (3), Shyvana (3), Cho’Gath (4), Sett (5)

Duelist

Innate: Duelists gain bonus movement speed. Duelists’ attacks grant attack speed, up to eight stacks.

(2) 15 percent AS per stack

(4) 25 percent AS per stack

(6) 40 percent AS per stack

(8) 60 percent AS per stack

Champions: Fiora (1), Yasuo (1), Jax (2), Kalista (3), Tryndamere (4), Lee Sin (5)

Emperor

Innate: Emperors deploy with two additional units that may be moved separately. These spearmen cast when their general does and rapidly lose health when the general dies.

Champions: Azir (5)

Executioner

Executioner’s basic attacks and spells always critically strike targets below an HP threshold.

(2) 33 percent health

(3) 66 percent health

(4) 99 percent health

Champions: Kindred (3), Kayle (4), Xayah (4)

Keeper

At the start of combat, Keepers grant themselves and all nearby allies a shield for eight seconds. This shield is 50 percent stronger on Keepers.

(2) 150 shield for eight seconds

(4) 200 shield for 10 seconds

(6) 275 shield for 12 seconds

Champions: Elise (1), Jarvan IV (2), Rakan (2), Kennen (3), Xayah (4), Azir (5)

Mage

Mages cast twice and have modified Spell Power.

(3) 80 percent of their total spell power

(7) 105 percent of their total spell power

(9) 135 percent of their total spell power

Champions: Brand (1), Twisted Fate (1), Annie (2), Lulu (2), Veigar (3), Aurelion Sol (4)

Mystic

All allies have increased Magic Resistance.

(2) 40

(4) 100

(4) 200

Champions: Janna (2), Neeko (3), Yuumi (3), Shen (4), Zilean (5)

Sharpshooter

Sharpshooters attacks and spells ricochet to nearby enemies dealing reduced damage.

(2) 2 Ricochets with 65 percent reduced damage

(4) 3 Ricochets with 50 percent reduced damage

(6) 4 Ricochets with 35 percent reduced damage

Champions: Nidalee (1), Tristana (1), Teemo (2), Sivir (3), Samira (5)

Slayer

Slayers gain lifesteal that increases at lower health, and deal bonus damage that increases based off their target’s missing health.

(3) 20 to 45 percent lifesteal and bonus damage

(6) 30 to 75 percent lifesteal and bonus damage

Champions: Pyke (2), Zed (2), Darius (3), Olaf (3), Tryndamere (4), Samira (5)

Syphoner

All allies heal for some of the damage they deal with spells and attacks.

(2) 10 percent for allies; 40 percent for Syphoners

(4) 25 percent for allies; 100 percent for Syphoners

Champions: Nasus (1), Vladimir (2), Morgana (4), Swain (5)

Vanguard

Vanguards gain bonus armor and magic resist.

(2) 100 armor and 20 MR

(4) 250 armor and 40 MR

(6) 500 armor and 70 MR

(8) 1000 armor and 100 MR

Champions: Garen (1), Wukong (1), Braum (2), Nautilus (2), Aatrox (4), Ornn (5)