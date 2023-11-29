Top TFT streamer drops broken Set 10 Akali tech

High Elo Teamfight Tactics pro player and content creator LeDuck discovered a loophole within Akali’s tech from Set 10, allowing players to cheat the Remix Rumble champion in as K/DA and True Damage.

Riot Games changed up TFT with Set 10, showcasing musical themes and tracks for each trait while also having champions like Akali transform into one of her dominant traits of K/DA or True Damage. At the time of writing during the Patch 13.23 meta, many players felt like the K/DA version of Akali was stronger than the True Damage version, which led to content creator LeDuck discovering a cheat within the system that allows players to take advantage of both versions of Set 10 Akali.

Akali is a unique champion within TFT Set 10 that can transform back and forth between her K/DA and True Damage versions. The game will determine which version players get based on the dominant trait during the preparation stage before combat. And that is where the loophole comes in the LeDuck discovered.

Players can remove True Damage units from the board to the bench, allowing K/DA to become the dominant trait and therefore transforming Akali into her K/DA version. If the True Damage units are on the far left slots of the bench, the game will automatically pull them in for combat to fill the empty slots left on the board. But Akali will remain as the K/DA version because the game determines her variant during the pre-combat preparation phase and not during combat itself.

The Akali tech is sneaky and potentially becomes an issue when players start adding True Damage Emblems onto a K/DA Akali with a True Damage dominate board. But the tech won’t be here for long as the balance team will likely fix the loophole in the upcoming Patch 13.24 that is already slated to nerf Kennen and the Guardian trait.

Riot has not banned the Akali tech in TFT Set 10 yet, but it may be viewed as an exploitable bug that could potentially lead to a player’s account getting suspended or even permanently shut down, so use the tech at your own risk.