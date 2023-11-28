TFT Set 10 Kennen and Guardian nerfs confirmed for Patch 13.24

Heading into Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.24 and the Vegas Open, game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer confirmed on Nov. 28 that the Set 10 champion Kennen and Guardian trait are both slated for nerfs.

Following the launch of TFT Set 10, the design and balance team decided to let the initial Patch 13.23 Remix Rumble meta ride without a B-patch. The next update is Patch 13.24, which will determine the meta heading into the Vegas Open from Dec. 8 to 10. Players competing in the first major TFT LAN event are concerned about outliers in the meta, like the Superfan trait, which led to Mortdog confirming on Nov. 28 through Twitter that Kennen and the Guardian trait are on the chopping block first for nerfs.

Are you ready for these nerfs? | Image via Riot Games

“Right now Kennen is too strong, Guardian is too strong,” Mortdog said. “Those will get nerfed first. If it’s still an issue post Vegas, we can consider something like that.”

No major shifts in the meta are slated to take place in Patch 13.24, according to Mortdog, as the team doesn’t want players heading into the Vegas Open with a completely new meta that is only a few days old. But outliers who are potentially the strongest TFT Set 10 champion at time of writing, like Kennen, will get nerfed.

The Superfan trait is also on the hot seat for future nerfs, but not through Patch 13.24. Nerfing Kennen should weaken the trait some and even possibly bring it back in line with the rest of the Remix Rumble meta.

Following the TFT Set 10 Vegas Open, a 13.24 B-patch is already scheduled and slated to drop around Dec. 13. Should the Superfan trait continue to warp the Remix Rumble meta, it’s likely players will see nerfs applied through the B-patch. After that, no other updates are scheduled until Patch 14.1 on Jan. 10.