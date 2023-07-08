The Void trait in TFT Set 9, explained

From summoning a small buddy to assist you in the frontline, to bringing forth Baron Nashor itself, the Void trait is one of the most interesting traits in Teamfight Tactics’ Set Nine. It takes some effort to both find and set up the Void units for success, but it’s worth it to see Baron stomp all over your opponents.

Here is how the Void trait in TFT set nine works, including a list of all units with the trait and how the egg spawn concept works.

How the Void trait works in TFT Set 9

TFT’s Set 9 brings plenty of new content to the game. Image via Riot Games

The Void trait is the newest version of a classic TFT trait—the summon. There is usually, at least, one trait per set that summons an extra unit for the player to use in combat. In the case of Void, you’ll earn your special summoned unit via a Void egg, which hatches each round to spawn a special monster that changes based on how many Void units you have.

To start, activating the trait requires three Void units. The trait offers no buffs to the units on the board, only boosting the summon from your special Void egg. Three Void units get you the Void Remora, a small unit that does a little damage and gets a shield as an ability. It has health and mana, just like most units in TFT.

Scaling for the Void trait goes to six units and eight units, summoning a different ally for each. Six Void units evolve your egg into the Rift Herald, which regular League of Legends players will recognize. Similarly to what it does in League, the Rift Herald has a ton of health and its ability allows it to charge into a group of enemies and knock them up.

Lastly, for eight Void units, the egg will spawn the almighty Baron Nashor. A difficult unit to summon, Baron comes with boss-level health and three different abilities that deal massive damage. Specifically, Baron has a single-target bite, a multiple-target spit attack, and a knock-up—all similar to its abilities in LoL.

All Void units in TFT Set 9

Cho’Gath (Void/Bruiser)

Malzahar (Void/Sorcerer)

Kassadin (Void/Bastion)

Rek’Sai (Void/Bruiser)

Vel’Koz (Void/Multicaster/Sorcerer)

Kai’Sa (Void/Challenger)

Bel’Veth (Void/Empress)

There are seven Void units in total, meaning that the only way to get to eight Void units and get Baron Nashor on your board is to get a Void Emblem or an augment that offers an extra Void spot.

Related: The focus on four-cost units in TFT Set 9 is leaving fans more frustrated than ever

Considering the fact that Kai’Sa is a strong four-cost unit on the team, Yasuo is the go-to unit to place a Void Emblem on, to complete the eight Void trait.

About the author