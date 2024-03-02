TFT Remix Rumble Worlds sees NA and China dominating the top 8

Rerolling through 12 rounds of Teamfight Tactics gameplay at the Set 11 Remix Rumble World Championship were 32 players from around the globe, getting narrowed down to the top eight.

Only the best TFT players across nine regions gathered at the Remix Rumble main stage for the Set 11 World Championship. All 32 players competed across two days and 12 rounds, with no cuts taking place after day one. Popular Set 11 comps played during day one included Heartsteel AD Flex and Kayle Reroll, along with other reroll builds like Senna, Seraphine, and Lulu. NA dominated day one, with three of the four teammates earning a top-eight slot after six games. Sitting atop the leaderboard was Degree, who had finished sixth at the K/DA Cup and fifth during the NA Regional Finals.

Five of the top eight players represented NA and China. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Degree kicked off day two with back-to-back lobby wins during games one and two, followed by two more top-four placements to earn a guaranteed spot in the top eight after game five. Also locking in during game five was veteran TFT player Skipaeus from EMEA. Skipaeus started day two in seventh place and increased his standings with two lobby wins during games one and four.

Top eight ranking Points Degree (NA) 71 ICE (CN) 69 Skipaeus (EMEA) 68 Relic (LATAM) 63 Sake (CN) 63 Taro (JP) 62 Riyue (CN) 61 Milala (NA) 61

Topping NA with three players in the top eight was China through ICE, Sake, and Riyue. Representing LATAM for day three was Relic who placed fourth after 12 games and seeking a Worlds title for Japan was Taro.

Over two days of competitive play at TFT Set 11 Worlds, the four NA players had the highest average points of 59.75, with an average position of 4.02, according to Riot. China was in second with 57.17 average points and an average position of 4.24

Fans can tune into the final day of the Remix Rumble World Championship on March 3, starting at 6am CT. The playoffs will feature a Checkmate format with only one TFT player earning the Set 11 Worlds title.