TFT Patch 13.19 PBE notes: Buffs, nerfs, and more

Riot Games prepares for the first Teamfight Tactics update after the Mid-Set update through Patch 13.19, featuring a large number of small nerfs and buffs.

Major changes were applied to TFT Set 9.5 for the Mid-Set update through Patch 13.18. Many of those changes remained in effect during PBE testing for Patch 13.19, along with minor buffs and nerfs that targeted traits, champions, and Augments.

All TFT Patch 13.19 balance changes are subject to change prior to the official release date on Sept. 27. Changes are based on data from PBE notes.

13.19 PBE TFT trait balance changes

Bastion: Armor and magic resistance per breakpoint nerfed from 25/50/95/240 to 20/45/75/140

Bruiser: Maximum health at each breakpoint buffed at four and six to plus 10/45/80 health

Demacia: Elite bonus of armor and magic resistance at each breakpoint nerfed at five, seven, and nine to 5/25/45/150

Freljord: Breakpoints changed from 2/3/4 to ⅔

Freljord: Breakpoint of two includes Sunder and Shredded at eight percent of enemies are 30 percent Sunder and Shredded

Freljord: Breakpoint of three unlocks 15 percent of enemies are also Stunned for 1.5 seconds

Gunner: Bonus damage per stack adjusted from 6/14/25 to 6/12/25 percent per stack

Invoker: Breakpoint of eight added, now 2/4/6/8

Invoker: Mana at breakpoint of six reduced from 20 to 15, along with 15 for all Invokers

Invoker: Breakpoint of eight is 40 mana to all and start with an additional 30 ability power

Ionia: Breakpoint of nine buffed from 325 to 380 percent Ionia bonus and increased Enlightened units to four

Juggernaut: Damage reduction at the breakpoint of four adjusted from 25 to 40, to 25 to 35 percent

Multicaster: Bonus cast effectiveness reduced from 66 to 55 percent

Noxus: Breakpoints changed from 3/6/9 to 3/5/7/9

Noxus: Health at each breakpoint is 160/300/420/750

Noxus: Ability power at each breakpoint is 16/30/42/75

Noxus: Attack damage at each breakpoint is 16/30/42/75 percent

Rogue: Health threshold reduced to 35 percent and breakpoint of four has damage from a Rouge unit bleeding target for 60 percent bonus damage over 2.5 seconds now

Shurima: Breakpoints changed from 3/5/7/9 to 2/4/6/9

Shurima: Maximum health gained reduced from 33 to 20 percent and attack speed reduced from 45 to 30 percent

Shurima: Plus 20 percent ascension bonus was added to the breakpoint of four where all Shurima units ascend

Shurima: Breakpoint of five now has a plus 50 percent ascension bonus in conjunction with units ascending at the start of combat

Shurima: Breakpoint of nine as ascend twice at the start of combat and after eight seconds, along with a plus 90 percent ascension bonus

Slayer: Breakpoints changed from 2/3/4/5/6 to 2/4/6

Slayer: Bonus damage at each breakpoint is now plus 6/20/40 percent

Sorcerer: Ability power gained at six and eight changed from 80/120 to 90/135

Sorcerer: Maximum health damage to another enemy at the breakpoint of eight reduced from 20 to 15 percent

Strategist: Shield nerfed at four and five from 600/900 to 575/850

Strategist: Ability power nerfed at four and five from 40/60 to 35/55

Technogenius: Mechano-Swarm Apex Turret two and three counts changed

Technogenius: Mechano-Swarm two count is now 120 magic damage and one percent burn

Technogenius: Mechano-Swarm three count is now 120 magic damage and two percent burn

Technogenius: Shrink Module: Shred and Sunder per count adjusted to 20/30/50 percent

Void: Baron Nashor Shred reduced from 60 to 40 percent

Zaun: Chem Mods at breakpoint of six increased from three to five

Zaun: Shimmer Injector Mod attack speed increased from 25 to 35 percent while Overcharge nerfed from 400 to 200 percent, along with maximum health from 100 to 80 percent

Zaun: Virulent Bioware: Damage taken by enemies reduced to 18 percent and duration increased to five seconds

Zaun: Unstable Chemtank maximum health reduced to 30 and damage dealt upon perishing reduced to 25 percent of maximum health

Zaun: Robotic Arm Overcharge damage changed to “Attacks and abilities deal 25 percent bonus true damage

Zaun: Hextech Exoskeleton: Changed to “Deal 12 percent more damage and take 12 percent less damage. Every five seconds, heal for 15 percent of maximum health.”

Zaun: Hextech Exoskeleton Overcharge is now “You are Immune to crowd control and the heal is increased to 25 percent maximum health.”

13.19 PBE TFT champion balance changes

Kayle: Level six Shred reduced from 40 to 20 percent

Malzahar: Magic damage adjusted from 205/310/460 to 220/330/500

Orianna: Mana adjusted from 50/100 to 30/80

Poppy: Shield adjusted from 310/330/350/350 to 250/325/400/350 and duration increased from three to four seconds

Samira: Attack damage reduced slightly from 100/150/236 to 95/143/225

Galio: Heal duration reduced from four to three seconds and mana adjusted from 60/120 to 60/110

Jinx: Physical damage reduced slightly from 93/139/223 to 90/136/215 and mana adjusted to 10/70

Soraka: Star damage to closest enemies reduced from 125/185/290 to 115/165/260

Swain: Maximum health gained nerfed from 375/450/650 to 325/375/550

Swain: Magic damage upon transformation reduced from 35/50/75 to 25/40/60

Swain: New—If already transformed, gain an additional 225/260/385 maximum health and deal 100/160/300 magic damage to enemies within

Taliyah: Passive boulder damage reduced from 125/190/290 to 110/160/240

Taliyah: Active magic damage buffed from 160/240/370 to 180/270/410

Vi: Physical damage buffed from 120/180/270 to 1250/225/338 and Sunder reduced from 40 to 20 percent

Warwick: Active spell change to—Gain 100 percent attack speed for three seconds and then Stun adjacent enemies for 1/2/2 seconds

Ekko: Magic damage reduced from 300/450/725 to 255/380/570

Jayce: Attack speed nerfed from 20/25/30 to 0/0/1 percent for Jayce and 15 percent to allies on his left and right for three seconds

Jayce: Physical damage to enemies near blast increased from 156/234/366 to 165/248/398 and mana adjusted to 30/80

Karma: Ionia ability power bonus increased from 20 to 25

Katerina: Magic damage after teleportation buffed from 130/195/320 to 145/220/350

Katarina: Physical damage reduced from 205/307/461 to 174/261/405

Katarina: Health threshold changed from 70 to 66 percent maximum health and bonus true damage nerfed to 81/131/203

Taric: Shield adjusted from 550/650/750 to 500/580/680

Taric: Shield no longer absorbs but redirects 50 percent of the damage received by adjacent allies

Vel’Koz: Plasma bolt damage buffed from 230/345/560 to 245/365/600

Azir: Passive magic damage attack nerfed from 105/160/550 to 95/140/500

Azir: Active damage from having three sand soldiers was reduced from 74/112/385 to 67/98/350

Kai’Sa: Mana adjusted from 30/125 to 40/120

Sejuani: passive bonus true damage buffed from 15/27/324 to 17/30/356

Shen: Ionia bonus reduced from nine to eight percent and mana adjusted to 90/170

Aatrox: Omnivamp increased from 15 to 20 percent

Bel’Veth: Physical damage increased from 70/108/167 to 74/114/226

Ryze Zaun: Magic damage adjusted to 125/230/2006, Wounds decreased to 30 percent, and Sunders reduced to 30 percent

Ryze Demacia: Magic damage from enemies within portal adjusted to 300/450/2000

13.19 PBE TFT item balance changes

Zeke’s Herald: Combat start attack speed increased from 15 to 25 to the holder and allies within two Hexes in the same row

Rapid Firecannon: Changed to gain one bonus attack range and deal eight percent bonus damage

Stattik Shiv: Shred reduced from 50 to 30 percent

Titan’s Resolve: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 25 to 20

Last Whisper: Sunder reduced from 50 to 30 percent

Archangel’s Staff: Ability power gained increased from 20 to 25

Locket of Iron Solari: Shield changed to 250 across the board while 20 armor and magic resistance were added and duration was increased from eight to 20 seconds.

Ionic Spark: Shred reduced from 50 to 30 percent

Protector’s Vow: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 25 to 20

Chalice of Power: Ability power granted increased from 20 to 22

Chalice of Power: Now also grants 10 mana to the holder and allies within two Hexes in the same row

Bramble Vest: Bonus damage negated from incoming critical strikes was reduced from 75 to 50 percent while the duration of damage to adjacent allies was removed

Shroud of Stillness: Added “Your team gains 60 health.”

Zephyr: Added “Your team gains eight percent attack speed.”

Obsidian Cleaver: Shred and Sunder reduced from 50 to 30 percent

Obsidian Cleaver: Added “Your team gains eight percent attack damage and ability power.”

Randuin’s Omen: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 40 to 30

Hullcrusher: Health gained reduced from 600 to 550

Sniper’s Focus: Increased damage reduced from 10 to eight percent per each Hex between the holder and their target

Deathfire Grasp: Increased damage reduced from 35 to 25 percent and increased damage to marked enemy changed from 25 percent increased damage to other enemies to 35 percent dealt to the blasted target.

Brink of Dawn: After becoming untargetable the unit then “heals 100 percent missing health and gains 85 percent bonus attack speed.”

Rapid Lightcannon: Added that it deals 15 percent bonus damage

Statikk’s Favor: Every third attack now deals 70 magic damage and 30 percent Shred to eight enemies for five seconds

Titan’s Vow: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 60 to 50

Eternal Whisper: Sunder reduced from 50 to 30 percent

Covalent Spark: Regeneration of maximum health increased from one to 1.5 percent

Bulwark’s Oath: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 70 to 60

Absolution: Allies damage resistance reduced from 25 to 15 percent less damage

Rosethorn Vest: Negated bonus damage changed from all to 70 percent

Dvarpala Stoneplate: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 30 to 25

Goldmancer’s Staff: Maximum gold reduced from 60 to 30

Needlessly Big Gem: Maximum gold threshold removed and all living allies are granted with 30 percent bonus damage instead of dealing one percent more damage per gold in the bank

Patch 13.19 TFT Augment balance changes

A Cut Above: Chance to drop gold reduced to 25 percent

Adrenaline Rush: Increased damage reduced from 25 to 20 percent

Big Grab Bag: Gold changed from eight to one

Blinding Speed: Added Recurve Bow to gained items

Built Different Three: Health adjusted to 300-550 and attack speed changed to 45-65 percent

Buried Treasure Three: The number of rounds increased from five to six to gain a random item component

Chemtech Enhancements: Health gained increased to 250

Contagion: Infect additional damage reduced from 20 to 18 percent

Cybernetic Bulk One: Health gained reduced to 225

Cybernetic Bulk Two: Health gained reduced to 300

Cybernetic Leach Two: Omnivamp reduced to 15 percent

Cybernetic Leach Three: Omnivamp reduced to 20 percent

Demacia Crown: Gained champion changed to Quinn

Demonflare: Increased damage reduced from four to three

Endless Hordes: Health reduction changed to 15 percent and gold reduced to four

Endless Hordes Plus: Health reduction changed to 15 percent and gold increased to 12

Final Reserves: XP reduced to 60 and gold set to 66 with excess gold getting converted into XP

Freljord Soul: Item changed to Redemption and champion changed to Ashe

Gargantuan Resolve: Maximum stacks increased to 40

Giant Grab Bag: Gold reduced from 10 to four

Gotta Go Fast: Units now move 35 percent faster

Gotta Go Fast Two: Mana is now 20 percent more and units will move 60 percent faster

Gotta Go Fast Three: Mana is now 30 percent and units will move 100 percent faster

Healing Orbs One: Nearest unit is now healed for 250 instead of 300

Hedge Fund: Gold increased from 22 to 23

Idalism: Increased damage changed from 13 to 12 percent

Impenetrable Bulwark: Added Giant’s Belt

Infernal Contract: Gold reduced to 75

Infusion: Duration of mana restored increased from five to six seconds

Iron Assets: Gold increased to four

Item Grab Bag Two: Gold reduced to one

Item Grab Bag Three: Gold reduced to two

Job Well Done: Component Anvil changed to one random Component

Job’s Done: Changed from two Component Anvils to one Component Anvil and one random Component.

Know Your Enemy: Increased damage reduced to 18 percent

Magic Want: Ability power reduced to 18

Mana Burn: Percent of maximum health as true damage reduced to 1.5 percent

Medium Forge: Gold reduced to one

Overwhelming Force: Added a BF Sword

Pumping Up Two: Attack speed reduced to eight percent

Ravenous Hunter: Attack damage and ability power reduced to four and maximum stack increased from 40 to 55

Return on Investment: Shop refresh lowered from 20 to 18

Rift Walk: Ability power increased to 35

Rogue Crest: Champion gained changed to Qiyana

Rogue Heart: Champion gained changed to Qiyana

Small Forge: Gold reduced to two

Social Distancing: Attack damage and ability power gained reduced to 10/16/25

Stellacorn’s Blessing: Attack speed gained reduced from 45 to 35 percent

Strategist Soul: Chalice of Power replaced with Adaptive Helm

Tactical Superiority: Attack damage gained was reduced to four percent

What the Forge: Health gained changed to 110

Winds of War: Magic damage increased to 12 percent of maximum health each second

You Have My Bow: Attack speed reduced to 12 percent

You Have My Sword: Attack damage reduced to 15 percent

