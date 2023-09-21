TFT Patch 13.19 PBE notes: Buffs, nerfs, and more

Riot Games prepares for the first Teamfight Tactics update after the Mid-Set update through Patch 13.19, featuring a large number of small nerfs and buffs.
Major changes were applied to TFT Set 9.5 for the Mid-Set update through Patch 13.18. Many of those changes remained in effect during PBE testing for Patch 13.19, along with minor buffs and nerfs that targeted traits, champions, and Augments.
All TFT Patch 13.19 balance changes are subject to change prior to the official release date on Sept. 27. Changes are based on data from PBE notes.
13.19 PBE TFT trait balance changes
- Bastion: Armor and magic resistance per breakpoint nerfed from 25/50/95/240 to 20/45/75/140
- Bruiser: Maximum health at each breakpoint buffed at four and six to plus 10/45/80 health
- Demacia: Elite bonus of armor and magic resistance at each breakpoint nerfed at five, seven, and nine to 5/25/45/150
- Freljord: Breakpoints changed from 2/3/4 to ⅔
- Freljord: Breakpoint of two includes Sunder and Shredded at eight percent of enemies are 30 percent Sunder and Shredded
- Freljord: Breakpoint of three unlocks 15 percent of enemies are also Stunned for 1.5 seconds
- Gunner: Bonus damage per stack adjusted from 6/14/25 to 6/12/25 percent per stack
- Invoker: Breakpoint of eight added, now 2/4/6/8
- Invoker: Mana at breakpoint of six reduced from 20 to 15, along with 15 for all Invokers
- Invoker: Breakpoint of eight is 40 mana to all and start with an additional 30 ability power
- Ionia: Breakpoint of nine buffed from 325 to 380 percent Ionia bonus and increased Enlightened units to four
- Juggernaut: Damage reduction at the breakpoint of four adjusted from 25 to 40, to 25 to 35 percent
- Multicaster: Bonus cast effectiveness reduced from 66 to 55 percent
- Noxus: Breakpoints changed from 3/6/9 to 3/5/7/9
- Noxus: Health at each breakpoint is 160/300/420/750
- Noxus: Ability power at each breakpoint is 16/30/42/75
- Noxus: Attack damage at each breakpoint is 16/30/42/75 percent
- Rogue: Health threshold reduced to 35 percent and breakpoint of four has damage from a Rouge unit bleeding target for 60 percent bonus damage over 2.5 seconds now
- Shurima: Breakpoints changed from 3/5/7/9 to 2/4/6/9
- Shurima: Maximum health gained reduced from 33 to 20 percent and attack speed reduced from 45 to 30 percent
- Shurima: Plus 20 percent ascension bonus was added to the breakpoint of four where all Shurima units ascend
- Shurima: Breakpoint of five now has a plus 50 percent ascension bonus in conjunction with units ascending at the start of combat
- Shurima: Breakpoint of nine as ascend twice at the start of combat and after eight seconds, along with a plus 90 percent ascension bonus
- Slayer: Breakpoints changed from 2/3/4/5/6 to 2/4/6
- Slayer: Bonus damage at each breakpoint is now plus 6/20/40 percent
- Sorcerer: Ability power gained at six and eight changed from 80/120 to 90/135
- Sorcerer: Maximum health damage to another enemy at the breakpoint of eight reduced from 20 to 15 percent
- Strategist: Shield nerfed at four and five from 600/900 to 575/850
- Strategist: Ability power nerfed at four and five from 40/60 to 35/55
- Technogenius: Mechano-Swarm Apex Turret two and three counts changed
- Technogenius: Mechano-Swarm two count is now 120 magic damage and one percent burn
- Technogenius: Mechano-Swarm three count is now 120 magic damage and two percent burn
- Technogenius: Shrink Module: Shred and Sunder per count adjusted to 20/30/50 percent
- Void: Baron Nashor Shred reduced from 60 to 40 percent
- Zaun: Chem Mods at breakpoint of six increased from three to five
- Zaun: Shimmer Injector Mod attack speed increased from 25 to 35 percent while Overcharge nerfed from 400 to 200 percent, along with maximum health from 100 to 80 percent
- Zaun: Virulent Bioware: Damage taken by enemies reduced to 18 percent and duration increased to five seconds
- Zaun: Unstable Chemtank maximum health reduced to 30 and damage dealt upon perishing reduced to 25 percent of maximum health
- Zaun: Robotic Arm Overcharge damage changed to “Attacks and abilities deal 25 percent bonus true damage
- Zaun: Hextech Exoskeleton: Changed to “Deal 12 percent more damage and take 12 percent less damage. Every five seconds, heal for 15 percent of maximum health.”
- Zaun: Hextech Exoskeleton Overcharge is now “You are Immune to crowd control and the heal is increased to 25 percent maximum health.”
13.19 PBE TFT champion balance changes
- Kayle: Level six Shred reduced from 40 to 20 percent
- Malzahar: Magic damage adjusted from 205/310/460 to 220/330/500
- Orianna: Mana adjusted from 50/100 to 30/80
- Poppy: Shield adjusted from 310/330/350/350 to 250/325/400/350 and duration increased from three to four seconds
- Samira: Attack damage reduced slightly from 100/150/236 to 95/143/225
- Galio: Heal duration reduced from four to three seconds and mana adjusted from 60/120 to 60/110
- Jinx: Physical damage reduced slightly from 93/139/223 to 90/136/215 and mana adjusted to 10/70
- Soraka: Star damage to closest enemies reduced from 125/185/290 to 115/165/260
- Swain: Maximum health gained nerfed from 375/450/650 to 325/375/550
- Swain: Magic damage upon transformation reduced from 35/50/75 to 25/40/60
- Swain: New—If already transformed, gain an additional 225/260/385 maximum health and deal 100/160/300 magic damage to enemies within
- Taliyah: Passive boulder damage reduced from 125/190/290 to 110/160/240
- Taliyah: Active magic damage buffed from 160/240/370 to 180/270/410
- Vi: Physical damage buffed from 120/180/270 to 1250/225/338 and Sunder reduced from 40 to 20 percent
- Warwick: Active spell change to—Gain 100 percent attack speed for three seconds and then Stun adjacent enemies for 1/2/2 seconds
- Ekko: Magic damage reduced from 300/450/725 to 255/380/570
- Jayce: Attack speed nerfed from 20/25/30 to 0/0/1 percent for Jayce and 15 percent to allies on his left and right for three seconds
- Jayce: Physical damage to enemies near blast increased from 156/234/366 to 165/248/398 and mana adjusted to 30/80
- Karma: Ionia ability power bonus increased from 20 to 25
- Katerina: Magic damage after teleportation buffed from 130/195/320 to 145/220/350
- Katarina: Physical damage reduced from 205/307/461 to 174/261/405
- Katarina: Health threshold changed from 70 to 66 percent maximum health and bonus true damage nerfed to 81/131/203
- Taric: Shield adjusted from 550/650/750 to 500/580/680
- Taric: Shield no longer absorbs but redirects 50 percent of the damage received by adjacent allies
- Vel’Koz: Plasma bolt damage buffed from 230/345/560 to 245/365/600
- Azir: Passive magic damage attack nerfed from 105/160/550 to 95/140/500
- Azir: Active damage from having three sand soldiers was reduced from 74/112/385 to 67/98/350
- Kai’Sa: Mana adjusted from 30/125 to 40/120
- Sejuani: passive bonus true damage buffed from 15/27/324 to 17/30/356
- Shen: Ionia bonus reduced from nine to eight percent and mana adjusted to 90/170
- Aatrox: Omnivamp increased from 15 to 20 percent
- Bel’Veth: Physical damage increased from 70/108/167 to 74/114/226
- Ryze Zaun: Magic damage adjusted to 125/230/2006, Wounds decreased to 30 percent, and Sunders reduced to 30 percent
- Ryze Demacia: Magic damage from enemies within portal adjusted to 300/450/2000
13.19 PBE TFT item balance changes
- Zeke’s Herald: Combat start attack speed increased from 15 to 25 to the holder and allies within two Hexes in the same row
- Rapid Firecannon: Changed to gain one bonus attack range and deal eight percent bonus damage
- Stattik Shiv: Shred reduced from 50 to 30 percent
- Titan’s Resolve: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 25 to 20
- Last Whisper: Sunder reduced from 50 to 30 percent
- Archangel’s Staff: Ability power gained increased from 20 to 25
- Locket of Iron Solari: Shield changed to 250 across the board while 20 armor and magic resistance were added and duration was increased from eight to 20 seconds.
- Ionic Spark: Shred reduced from 50 to 30 percent
- Protector’s Vow: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 25 to 20
- Chalice of Power: Ability power granted increased from 20 to 22
- Chalice of Power: Now also grants 10 mana to the holder and allies within two Hexes in the same row
- Bramble Vest: Bonus damage negated from incoming critical strikes was reduced from 75 to 50 percent while the duration of damage to adjacent allies was removed
- Shroud of Stillness: Added “Your team gains 60 health.”
- Zephyr: Added “Your team gains eight percent attack speed.”
- Obsidian Cleaver: Shred and Sunder reduced from 50 to 30 percent
- Obsidian Cleaver: Added “Your team gains eight percent attack damage and ability power.”
- Randuin’s Omen: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 40 to 30
- Hullcrusher: Health gained reduced from 600 to 550
- Sniper’s Focus: Increased damage reduced from 10 to eight percent per each Hex between the holder and their target
- Deathfire Grasp: Increased damage reduced from 35 to 25 percent and increased damage to marked enemy changed from 25 percent increased damage to other enemies to 35 percent dealt to the blasted target.
- Brink of Dawn: After becoming untargetable the unit then “heals 100 percent missing health and gains 85 percent bonus attack speed.”
- Rapid Lightcannon: Added that it deals 15 percent bonus damage
- Statikk’s Favor: Every third attack now deals 70 magic damage and 30 percent Shred to eight enemies for five seconds
- Titan’s Vow: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 60 to 50
- Eternal Whisper: Sunder reduced from 50 to 30 percent
- Covalent Spark: Regeneration of maximum health increased from one to 1.5 percent
- Bulwark’s Oath: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 70 to 60
- Absolution: Allies damage resistance reduced from 25 to 15 percent less damage
- Rosethorn Vest: Negated bonus damage changed from all to 70 percent
- Dvarpala Stoneplate: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 30 to 25
- Goldmancer’s Staff: Maximum gold reduced from 60 to 30
- Needlessly Big Gem: Maximum gold threshold removed and all living allies are granted with 30 percent bonus damage instead of dealing one percent more damage per gold in the bank
Patch 13.19 TFT Augment balance changes
- A Cut Above: Chance to drop gold reduced to 25 percent
- Adrenaline Rush: Increased damage reduced from 25 to 20 percent
- Big Grab Bag: Gold changed from eight to one
- Blinding Speed: Added Recurve Bow to gained items
- Built Different Three: Health adjusted to 300-550 and attack speed changed to 45-65 percent
- Buried Treasure Three: The number of rounds increased from five to six to gain a random item component
- Chemtech Enhancements: Health gained increased to 250
- Contagion: Infect additional damage reduced from 20 to 18 percent
- Cybernetic Bulk One: Health gained reduced to 225
- Cybernetic Bulk Two: Health gained reduced to 300
- Cybernetic Leach Two: Omnivamp reduced to 15 percent
- Cybernetic Leach Three: Omnivamp reduced to 20 percent
- Demacia Crown: Gained champion changed to Quinn
- Demonflare: Increased damage reduced from four to three
- Endless Hordes: Health reduction changed to 15 percent and gold reduced to four
- Endless Hordes Plus: Health reduction changed to 15 percent and gold increased to 12
- Final Reserves: XP reduced to 60 and gold set to 66 with excess gold getting converted into XP
- Freljord Soul: Item changed to Redemption and champion changed to Ashe
- Gargantuan Resolve: Maximum stacks increased to 40
- Giant Grab Bag: Gold reduced from 10 to four
- Gotta Go Fast: Units now move 35 percent faster
- Gotta Go Fast Two: Mana is now 20 percent more and units will move 60 percent faster
- Gotta Go Fast Three: Mana is now 30 percent and units will move 100 percent faster
- Healing Orbs One: Nearest unit is now healed for 250 instead of 300
- Hedge Fund: Gold increased from 22 to 23
- Idalism: Increased damage changed from 13 to 12 percent
- Impenetrable Bulwark: Added Giant’s Belt
- Infernal Contract: Gold reduced to 75
- Infusion: Duration of mana restored increased from five to six seconds
- Iron Assets: Gold increased to four
- Item Grab Bag Two: Gold reduced to one
- Item Grab Bag Three: Gold reduced to two
- Job Well Done: Component Anvil changed to one random Component
- Job’s Done: Changed from two Component Anvils to one Component Anvil and one random Component.
- Know Your Enemy: Increased damage reduced to 18 percent
- Magic Want: Ability power reduced to 18
- Mana Burn: Percent of maximum health as true damage reduced to 1.5 percent
- Medium Forge: Gold reduced to one
- Overwhelming Force: Added a BF Sword
- Pumping Up Two: Attack speed reduced to eight percent
- Ravenous Hunter: Attack damage and ability power reduced to four and maximum stack increased from 40 to 55
- Return on Investment: Shop refresh lowered from 20 to 18
- Rift Walk: Ability power increased to 35
- Rogue Crest: Champion gained changed to Qiyana
- Rogue Heart: Champion gained changed to Qiyana
- Small Forge: Gold reduced to two
- Social Distancing: Attack damage and ability power gained reduced to 10/16/25
- Stellacorn’s Blessing: Attack speed gained reduced from 45 to 35 percent
- Strategist Soul: Chalice of Power replaced with Adaptive Helm
- Tactical Superiority: Attack damage gained was reduced to four percent
- What the Forge: Health gained changed to 110
- Winds of War: Magic damage increased to 12 percent of maximum health each second
- You Have My Bow: Attack speed reduced to 12 percent
- You Have My Sword: Attack damage reduced to 15 percent