TFT Patch 12.22, Set 8 PBE: Full notes and updates

Riot Games is pulling the buff lever on Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 for the traditional “fun” patch, buffing underperformers while adding a second Treasure Dragon and econ Augments back into the pool.
The “fun” patch for TFT Set 7.5 has arrived with Worlds taking place on Patch 12.21 and Set Eight launching on the PBE servers for testing. Patch 12.22 will last for three weeks, instead of two, with Set Eight officially releasing on Dec. 7.
Players can get in on the “fun” of Set 7.5 through Patch 12.22 with the addition of a second Treasure Dragon to each game, replacing Wolves at Stage 3-7. Any of the three Treasure Dragons may appear at Stage 3-7 and the original Treasure Dragon rounds will still exist.
A few minor Draconic Augment changes are taking place with Patch 12.22, reintroducing High-End Shopping and Level Up! back into the pool. And the Preparation Augment will no longer work on summoned units or non-champions like Target Dummy, Nomsy, Trainers, and Jade Statues.
Here’s the full rundown of fun changes in Patch 12.22, according to Riot, along with Set Eight content for players who are ready to start testing in Monsters Attack!
Set Eight TFT notes
Riot has released just about everything there is to know about TFT Set Eight. Players can break out their notepads and start studying since PBE testing for Monsters Attack! will last three weeks instead of two.
- TFT Set Eight Cheat Sheet
- All TFT champions and their Hero Augments—two per champion
- Hero Augments rolling percentage chances and how they work
- Set Eight item changes
- Boss Battles
- New traits
TFT Dragonlands World Championship
The TFT Dragonlands World Championship is taking place from Nov. 18 to 20 and will be played on Patch 12.21. Riot has added several improvements to Worlds, from an increased payout to a format that doesn’t cut any players after the first day of competition.
Related: How to watch TFT Set 7/7.5 Dragonlands World Championship
And for the first time in TFT Worlds history, Riot is doing Pick’ems for the Dragonlands World Championship.
Patch 12.22 trait changes
Big trait changes to watch for during the fun 12.22 patch are the Tempest and Evoker traits. The lagoon trait is also a fun one, with the reward cap getting dropped to 700. And don’t sleep on Mirage Electric Overload.
- Bruiser: Health adjusted from 180/350/600/1000 to 180/375/700/1500
- Evoker: Mana per cast increased from 4/6/8 to 5/8/10
- Lagoon: Secret rewards Seastone stacks drop changed from 1,000 to 700
- Mage: Ability power modifier adjusted from 80/105/135/170 to 80/105/135/195
- Mirage Electric Overload: Chance to proc increased from 20/25/33/50 to 20/33/50/100 percent
- Ragewing: Attack speed adjusted from 50/100/150/275 to 50/100/150/325 percent
- Shapeshifter: Bonus maximum health on transformation increased from 50/125 to 60/150 percent
- Tempest: Lightning strike maximum health percentage as true damage buffed from 5/15/25/35 to 10/20/30/45 percent
- Whispers: Stacking attack damage and ability power adjusted from 1/3/6 to 1/3/7
Patch 12.22 champion changes
Just about every Set 7.5 champion in Patch 12.22 is getting buffed—except for Seraphine, whose on-hit damage and shield are both getting nerfed. Jayce had multiple buff levers pulled and players should give Wukong a chance to bonk enemies with 10 more attack damage.
One-cost
- Leona: Solar Barrier damage reduction increased from 30/40/60 to 35/45/70
- Malphite: Attack damage increased from 70 to 80 and attack speed increased from 0.5 to 0.6
- Nasus: Mana buffed from 60/120 to 30/90
- Sejuani: Maximum mana buffed from 50/90 to 25/75
- Sejuani: Spells maximum health damage ratio increased from five to six percent
- Taliyah: Flowing Valley spell damage buffed from 145/215/325 to 160/240/380
- Wukong: Attack damage increased from 55 to 65
- Wukong: Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 45
Two-cost
- Braum: Attack damage increased from 70 to 85
- Jax: Counter Strike spell damage increased from 200/300/550 to 225/350/750
- Lillia: Attack damage increased from 40 to 50 and attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75
- Qiyana: Attack damage increased from 50 to 55 and mana buffed from 40/100 to 30/90
- Rell: Iron Bond spell damage increased from 150/225/400 to 160/240/440
- Twitch: Blast Potion spell attack damage ratio increased from 120 to 160 percent
Three-cost
- Diana: Attack damage increased from 50 to 55 and mana buffed from 50/100 to 30/90
- Nomsy: Attack range increased from three to four
- Cannoneer Nomsy: Tristana’s attack damage bonus buffed from 35/50/80 to 50/75/120
- Rakan: Attack damage increased from 45 to 55
- Seraphine: Spell on-hit damage reduced from 20/35/65 to 15/25/45
- Seraphine: Spell shield reduced from 160/220/300 to 120/160/240
- Sylas: Mana buff from 70/140 to 60/120
- Sylas: Spell damage increased from 110/170/240 to 140/200/320
- Zeri: Watershock Laser spell damage increased from 225/325/475 to 275/375/525
Four-cost
- Hecarim: Health increased from 900 to 1,000
- Hecarim: Onslaught of Shadows spell damage buffed from 150/250/1200 to 200/300/1500
- Jayce: Spell transformation bonus armor and magic resistance reduced from 45 to 40
- Jayce: Spell second cast center damage buffed from 375/500/1500 to 400/550/2000
- Jayce: Spell second cast AOE damage increased from 125/175/650 to 225/275/1200
- Jayce: Spell healing reduced from 150/210/550 to 100/150/500
- Nilah: Maximum mana buff from 0/60 to 0/50