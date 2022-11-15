TFT Patch 12.22, Set 8 PBE: Full notes and updates

Riot Games is pulling the buff lever on Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 for the traditional “fun” patch, buffing underperformers while adding a second Treasure Dragon and econ Augments back into the pool.

The “fun” patch for TFT Set 7.5 has arrived with Worlds taking place on Patch 12.21 and Set Eight launching on the PBE servers for testing. Patch 12.22 will last for three weeks, instead of two, with Set Eight officially releasing on Dec. 7.

Players can get in on the “fun” of Set 7.5 through Patch 12.22 with the addition of a second Treasure Dragon to each game, replacing Wolves at Stage 3-7. Any of the three Treasure Dragons may appear at Stage 3-7 and the original Treasure Dragon rounds will still exist.

A few minor Draconic Augment changes are taking place with Patch 12.22, reintroducing High-End Shopping and Level Up! back into the pool. And the Preparation Augment will no longer work on summoned units or non-champions like Target Dummy, Nomsy, Trainers, and Jade Statues.

Here’s the full rundown of fun changes in Patch 12.22, according to Riot, along with Set Eight content for players who are ready to start testing in Monsters Attack!

Set Eight TFT notes

Image via Riot Game

Riot has released just about everything there is to know about TFT Set Eight. Players can break out their notepads and start studying since PBE testing for Monsters Attack! will last three weeks instead of two.

TFT Dragonlands World Championship

Image via Riot Games

The TFT Dragonlands World Championship is taking place from Nov. 18 to 20 and will be played on Patch 12.21. Riot has added several improvements to Worlds, from an increased payout to a format that doesn’t cut any players after the first day of competition.

And for the first time in TFT Worlds history, Riot is doing Pick’ems for the Dragonlands World Championship.

Patch 12.22 trait changes

Big trait changes to watch for during the fun 12.22 patch are the Tempest and Evoker traits. The lagoon trait is also a fun one, with the reward cap getting dropped to 700. And don’t sleep on Mirage Electric Overload.

Bruiser : Health adjusted from 180/350/600/1000 to 180/375/700/1500

: Health adjusted from 180/350/600/1000 to 180/375/700/1500 Evoker : Mana per cast increased from 4/6/8 to 5/8/10

: Mana per cast increased from 4/6/8 to 5/8/10 Lagoon : Secret rewards Seastone stacks drop changed from 1,000 to 700

: Secret rewards Seastone stacks drop changed from 1,000 to 700 Mage : Ability power modifier adjusted from 80/105/135/170 to 80/105/135/195

: Ability power modifier adjusted from 80/105/135/170 to 80/105/135/195 Mirage Electric Overload : Chance to proc increased from 20/25/33/50 to 20/33/50/100 percent

: Chance to proc increased from 20/25/33/50 to 20/33/50/100 percent Ragewing : Attack speed adjusted from 50/100/150/275 to 50/100/150/325 percent

: Attack speed adjusted from 50/100/150/275 to 50/100/150/325 percent Shapeshifter : Bonus maximum health on transformation increased from 50/125 to 60/150 percent

: Bonus maximum health on transformation increased from 50/125 to 60/150 percent Tempest : Lightning strike maximum health percentage as true damage buffed from 5/15/25/35 to 10/20/30/45 percent

: Lightning strike maximum health percentage as true damage buffed from 5/15/25/35 to 10/20/30/45 percent Whispers: Stacking attack damage and ability power adjusted from 1/3/6 to 1/3/7

Patch 12.22 champion changes

Image via Riot Games

Just about every Set 7.5 champion in Patch 12.22 is getting buffed—except for Seraphine, whose on-hit damage and shield are both getting nerfed. Jayce had multiple buff levers pulled and players should give Wukong a chance to bonk enemies with 10 more attack damage.

One-cost

Leona : Solar Barrier damage reduction increased from 30/40/60 to 35/45/70

: Solar Barrier damage reduction increased from 30/40/60 to 35/45/70 Malphite : Attack damage increased from 70 to 80 and attack speed increased from 0.5 to 0.6

: Attack damage increased from 70 to 80 and attack speed increased from 0.5 to 0.6 Nasus : Mana buffed from 60/120 to 30/90

: Mana buffed from 60/120 to 30/90 Sejuani : Maximum mana buffed from 50/90 to 25/75

: Maximum mana buffed from 50/90 to 25/75 Sejuani : Spells maximum health damage ratio increased from five to six percent

: Spells maximum health damage ratio increased from five to six percent Taliyah : Flowing Valley spell damage buffed from 145/215/325 to 160/240/380

: Flowing Valley spell damage buffed from 145/215/325 to 160/240/380 Wukong : Attack damage increased from 55 to 65

: Attack damage increased from 55 to 65 Wukong: Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 45

Two-cost

Braum : Attack damage increased from 70 to 85

: Attack damage increased from 70 to 85 Jax : Counter Strike spell damage increased from 200/300/550 to 225/350/750

: Counter Strike spell damage increased from 200/300/550 to 225/350/750 Lillia : Attack damage increased from 40 to 50 and attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75

: Attack damage increased from 40 to 50 and attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75 Qiyana : Attack damage increased from 50 to 55 and mana buffed from 40/100 to 30/90

: Attack damage increased from 50 to 55 and mana buffed from 40/100 to 30/90 Rell : Iron Bond spell damage increased from 150/225/400 to 160/240/440

: Iron Bond spell damage increased from 150/225/400 to 160/240/440 Twitch: Blast Potion spell attack damage ratio increased from 120 to 160 percent

Three-cost

Diana: Attack damage increased from 50 to 55 and mana buffed from 50/100 to 30/90

Attack damage increased from 50 to 55 and mana buffed from 50/100 to 30/90 Nomsy : Attack range increased from three to four

: Attack range increased from three to four Cannoneer Nomsy : Tristana’s attack damage bonus buffed from 35/50/80 to 50/75/120

: Tristana’s attack damage bonus buffed from 35/50/80 to 50/75/120 Rakan : Attack damage increased from 45 to 55

: Attack damage increased from 45 to 55 Seraphine : Spell on-hit damage reduced from 20/35/65 to 15/25/45

: Spell on-hit damage reduced from 20/35/65 to 15/25/45 Seraphine : Spell shield reduced from 160/220/300 to 120/160/240

: Spell shield reduced from 160/220/300 to 120/160/240 Sylas : Mana buff from 70/140 to 60/120

: Mana buff from 70/140 to 60/120 Sylas : Spell damage increased from 110/170/240 to 140/200/320

: Spell damage increased from 110/170/240 to 140/200/320 Zeri: Watershock Laser spell damage increased from 225/325/475 to 275/375/525

Four-cost