TFT Worlds Patch 12.21: Full notes and updates

Prepare for Worlds or test out a new way to play TFT.

Riot Games is dropping a small Teamfight Tactics update, also known as the Worlds patch, containing tweaks that should improve game balance at the Regional Finals and World Championship.

Patch 12.21 is the final competitive update for Set 7.5. All remaining Regional Finals and Last Chance Qualifiers will be played on 12.21, including the Dragonlands World Championship. A fun patch is scheduled to take place following the Worlds update in two weeks. And Riot dropped new Set Eight details today as well.

Here are the full TFT Patch 12.21 notes, according to Riot.

Set Eight hype

Image via Riot Games

Set Eight will officially drop onto the PBE servers on Nov. 15. The new TFT Set includes Chibi Champions, new Augments that are a part of the main mechanic, Rammus, and the return of beloved traits like Star Guardians.

Patch 12.21 Draconic Augment changes

Image via Riot Games

Several Radiant items were either buffed or nerfed slightly, keeping the powered-up items in line with the rest of the meta. And Augments with multiple tiers like Built Different and Preparation were also adjusted.

Built Different Silver tier : Bonus health increased from 200-350 to 250-400

: Bonus health increased from 200-350 to 250-400 Built Different Gold tier : Bonus health increased from 250-475 to 300-525

: Bonus health increased from 250-475 to 300-525 Built Different Prismatic tier : Bonus health increased from 300-600 to 350-650

: Bonus health increased from 300-600 to 350-650 Cluttered Mind : Units granted reduced from three to two

: Units granted reduced from three to two Preparation : Attack damage and ability power reduced from 4/5/8 to 3/4/7

: Attack damage and ability power reduced from 4/5/8 to 3/4/7 Preparation Hyper Roll : Attack damage and ability power reduced from 6/7/10 to 4/6/9

: Attack damage and ability power reduced from 6/7/10 to 4/6/9 Protector of the Cosmos : Shield buffed from 30 to 35

: Shield buffed from 30 to 35 Soul Siphon: Returns to Stage 2-1 as a possible option

Radiant item balance changes

Radiant Last Whisper : Bonus attack speed increased from 25 to 35 percent

: Bonus attack speed increased from 25 to 35 percent Radiant Protector’s Vow : Shield duration was reduced from four to three seconds

: Shield duration was reduced from four to three seconds Radiant Protector’s Vow : Armor and magic resistance was also reduced from 35 to 30

: Armor and magic resistance was also reduced from 35 to 30 Radiant Quicksilver : Bonus attack speed increased from 50 to 60 percent

: Bonus attack speed increased from 50 to 60 percent Radiant Redemption : Heal increased from 18 to 22 percent

: Heal increased from 18 to 22 percent Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane : Bolt damage reduced from 120 to 110 percent

: Bolt damage reduced from 120 to 110 percent Radiant Statikk Shiv : Bonus attack speed increased from 10 to 30 percent

: Bonus attack speed increased from 10 to 30 percent Radiant Sunfire Cape: Bonus health reduced from 300 to 200

Patch 12.21 trait changes

The only trait getting adjusted within Patch 12.21 is the Cannoneer trait.

Cannoneer: Cannon shot attack damage ratio adjusted from 150/275/450 to 150/300/500 percent

Patch 12.21 champion changes

Image via Riot Games

Mostly minor changes are targeting the TFT Set 7.5 champions. A buff to Lulu with Evoker Nomsy and Nunu were the biggest changes within Patch 12.21. Xayah and Lux are also getting buffed, while Karma was nerfed across the board.

One-cost

Karma: Inner Flame spell damage nerfed from 210/280/400 to 200/265/380

Two-cost

Lux : Cosmic Flare spell first strike damage buffed at two and three-star from 325/400/500 to 325/410/525

: Cosmic Flare spell first strike damage buffed at two and three-star from 325/400/500 to 325/410/525 Lux: Cosmic Flare secondary strike damage also buffed at two and three-star from 175/200/230 to 175/210/240

Three-cost

Evoker Nomsy : Lulu Whimsy spell targets increased from two to three

: Lulu Whimsy spell targets increased from two to three Nunu : Spell damage buffed at one and two-star from 350/500/925 to 375/525/925

: Spell damage buffed at one and two-star from 350/500/925 to 375/525/925 Nunu: Spell damage amplification if the target has less health increased from 40 to 50 percent

Four-cost

Xayah: Feather recall attack damage ratio adjusted from 18 to 20/20/30 percent

Five-cost

Soraka: Tooltip updated to show the number of stars called down per cast

Patch 12.21 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games