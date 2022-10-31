How to watch TFT North American Dragonlands Regional Finals

A total of 24 North American Teamfight Tactics players will compete for World Championship seeds in the Regional Finals.

From dragons to mage casters, the North American TFT Regional Finals will determine the final three seeds at the World Championship. The NA region gets four seeds in total, with Amde earning the first at the Set Seven Mid-Set Finale. The final three will get awarded to three players at the Regional Finals, scheduled to take place from Nov. 4 to 6. All players who earn a seed at the TFT Dragonlands World Championship will compete from Nov. 18 to 20.

Where can I watch the TFT North American Regional Finals?

Casters will return to a live booth for the TFT Set 7.5 Regional Finals, at Wisdom Studios within the Mall of America in Minnesota. Players will still compete remotely, showcasing individual streams of their gameplay throughout the tournament.

The official broadcast will start at 3pm CT from Nov. 4 to 6 on Twitch. Casting live from the Mall of America will be Khroen, Admirable, Frodan, Casanova, and Bryce Blum.

Who’s competing in the NA Dragonlands Regional Finals?

Players earned an invite to the Regional Finals through qualifying points earned at Cup tournaments, the Mid-Set Finale, finishes at the Dragon Cup, ladder snapshots, and the NA Last Chance Qualifier event.

An official list hasn’t been released by Riot, but all of the players competing and how they earned their invites can be found here.

What is the Regional Finals format?

Competitive TFT gameplay will take place over the course of three days at the NA Regional Finals. Each day will feature six games, with lobbies getting reseeded every two games.

Only 16 players will advance to the second day, with eight making it to the day three playoffs. The top two TFT players from day three will earn an invite to Worlds. And the player with the best average placement across all three days will also compete at the 2022 Dragonlands World Championship.

The remaining top two players without an invite will compete at the Western Last Chance Qualifier. No dates for the Western LCQ have been released by Riot at time of writing.