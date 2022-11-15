How to watch TFT Set 7/7.5 Dragonlands World Championship

Watch the best TFT players from around the world sling dragons and spells at one another for a Worlds title.

A total of 32 Teamfight Tactics players across eight regions will compete for the Dragonlands Worlds title over the course of three days.

Riot Games has stepped up organized competitive play for TFT with the Dragonlands World Championship, scheduled to take place from Nov. 18 to 20. The prize pool for Set Seven/7.5 Worlds has been increased to a total of $456,000, with the winner earning $150,000. The format has been adjusted, with no players getting cut after the first day of gameplay. And for the first time in TFT competitive history, Riot is doing Pick’ems for Dragonlands Worlds.

Who’s competing at TFT Dragonlands World Championship?

A total of eight regions are getting represented at Set Seven/7.5 Worlds: Brazil (three seeds), China (five seeds), EMEA (five seeds), Japan (two seeds), Korea (four seeds), LATAM (three seeds), NA (four seeds), and OCE (two seeds). Four additional players also earned an invite through the Eastern and Western Last Chance Qualifiers.

NA seeds : Amde, Kyivix, C9k3soju, and Rainplosion

: Amde, Kyivix, C9k3soju, and Rainplosion OCE seeds : Tamura77 and Huey

: Tamura77 and Huey EMEA seeds : Lelouch, Double61, Noel, Deisik, and L3S Coco

: Lelouch, Double61, Noel, Deisik, and L3S Coco LATAM seeds : Fritz, LifesBad, and FanTheQiQi

: Fritz, LifesBad, and FanTheQiQi Japan seeds : Title and holi

: Title and holi China seeds : Xunge, Huanmie, Fly, HuXin, and Kezi

: Xunge, Huanmie, Fly, HuXin, and Kezi Brazil seeds : K0nda1, Slooper, and Vclf

: K0nda1, Slooper, and Vclf Korea seeds : My Paradise, Good Day, DongGeul, and Newt

: My Paradise, Good Day, DongGeul, and Newt Western LCQ seeds : Briks and TexSummers

: Briks and TexSummers Eastern LCQ seeds: HereWeGo and Binteum

Where can I watch TFT Dragonlands Worlds?

Coverage for the TFT Dragonlands World Championship starts at 4am CT from Nov. 18 to 20 on Twitch. Casters for the main broadcast, hosted by Rising Legends, are Meeix, Nibiria, Frodan, Counterfeit, Admirable, Kalipso, and Bebe.

Fans can also watch individual streamers who are streaming their gameplay at TFT Worlds through their Twitch channels.

What is the format at TFT Worlds?

Players will compete in a total of 10 games between days one and two (five each day) with no competitors getting cut after day one. The top eight points earners after day two will advance to the TFT Worlds playoffs.

The playoffs on day three are played through a Checkmate format. Previous Checkmate formats required players to reach a point threshold of 24 points, followed by a lobby win to earn the TFT Worlds title. At the time of writing, Riot has not released what the point threshold is for the Dragonlands World Championship.