TFT Set 7/7.5 Dragonlands World Championship: Standings, scores, and format

A total of 32 of the best Teamfight Tactics players from around the globe competed for the Dragonlands world title at Worlds and a slice of the $456,000 prize pool.

Taking place over the course of three days, from Nov. 18 to 20, the TFT Dragonlands World Championship showcased a meta full of dragons. Eight regions were represented from around the world, featuring a total of 32 players. All players advanced to the second day of TFT Worlds, with only eight advancing to the final day and the Dragonlands playoffs. Each of the 32 players qualified through a Regional Final or regional Last Chance Qualifier.

NA players: Amde, Kyivix, C9k3soju, and Rainplosion

OCE players: Tamura77 and Huey

EMEA players: Lelouch, Double61, Noel, Deisik, and L3S Coco

LATAM players: Fritz, LifesBad, and FanTheQiQi

Japan players: Title and holi

China players: Xunge, Huanmie, Fly, HuXin, and Kezi

Brazil players: K0nda1, Slooper, and Vclf

Korea players: My Paradise, Good Day, DongGeul, and Newt

Western LCQ players: Briks and TexSummers

Eastern LCQ players: HereWeGo and Binteum

Nov. 18 TFT Worlds standings

Day one showcased players split into four lobbies and five games, with lobbies getting rotated after two games. No players were cut during the first day, with points accumulated carrying over into day two.

The former TFT World champion Double61 started day one off strong with a lobby win, along with title from Japan. China also had a good start with DongGeul and Huanmie both earning lobby wins. Double61 continued his win streak during game two, along with title as both players put the rest of the TFT Worlds field on notice.