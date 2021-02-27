TFT North American Fates Qualifier 4: Standings, score, and schedule

A total of 24 players fleshed out the new Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts meta at the Qualifier Four tournament this weekend, hosted by Giant Slayer TV.

Taking place from Feb. 26 to 28, an 11.4 B-patch expanded upon the TFT Set 4.5 meta at one of the final Fates Qualifiers. A total of 24 players earned invites to compete based on the Ladder Snapshot, Open Qualifiers, Qualifier Three, and the Challenger Series events. Several top TFT players who have consistently sat at the top of the Ranked ladder competed—such as C9k3soju, SpencerTFT, Noobowl, GrandVice8, Robinsongz, Mismatched Socks, and Souless.

The 24 participants in this weekend's @TFT Fates NA Qualifier 4 have been confirmed!



Kept you waiting, huh? 😎



Get ready to see these players battle it out for tournament survival as the Group Stage starts TODAY at 4pm PST/7pm EST!



🔴 https://t.co/uS785fzNE9 pic.twitter.com/5TORtkGA8r — Teamfight Tactics by Giant Slayer (@GiantSlayerTFT) February 26, 2021

Format for the NA Fates Qualifier Four was the same as the first TFT Qualifier, hosted by Giant Slayer TV. Eight players were cut following six games on days one and two, with the top four highest-scoring players on day three earning an invite to the NA Regional Finals in March.

Related: Everything to know about the TFT Fates Championship

Screengrab via Giant Slayer TV

Day one

Game one Game two Game three

Game one began with a bang via a spatula-only first carousel. Three-star Neeko Fabled/Vanguard went to work eliminating opponents, along with the hot new Tryndamere carry via Slayer/Duelist. The meta throughout day one was wide open—highlighting six Dragonsoul and Executioner traits, along with two, three, and four-cost Chosen carries playing major roles throughout the stages.

Here were the standings following each game:

Round one standings Round two standings Round three standings

Updates to this article will take place throughout TFT gameplay and at the end of each day of the NA Fates Qualifier Four competition.