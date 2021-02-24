TFT 11.4 B-patch nerfs Olaf’s cleave, fixes Talon

Riot Games revealed a Teamfight Tactics 11.4 B-patch today that should create additional flexibility within the Set 4.5 meta.

A number of Chosen system changes within Patch 11.4 has led to what players are calling Set 4.75 in TFT. Adjustments toned down the one-cost reroll meta while boosting Olaf Slayer to S-plus tier status. In an effort to chill Olaf’s heals, the balance team is releasing an 11.4 B-patch today that will disable Runaan’s Hurricane from procing Olaf’s cleave effect.

B-Patch notes are starting to appear in other regions, so here they are for everyone. These are aiming to go live in about 6 hours, will post again once they are officially live. pic.twitter.com/HXZ7aMNWY0 — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) February 24, 2021

Talon is also getting a major bug fix within the TFT 11.4 B-patch, resolving an issue where he lost his mana if his target died as he reached full mana. This bug essentially crippled Talon and the Enlightenment comp.

Another bug fix will also be applied to Quicksilver, resolving an issue where the item prevented damage from Nasus’ Wither and was blocking non-CC debuffs such as grievous wounds and mana reave. Runaan’s Hurricane is getting a bug fix too in which its bolt was benefiting from damage amp items like Hand of Justice and Giantslayer.

Other minor changes include a mana reduction of 10 applied to Nasus in the TFT 11.4 B-patch and Nidalee was slightly buffed at two and three-star. Slayer and DragonSol builds are still powerful, but the adjustments coming today in the 11.4 B-patch should open the door for other builds, like Talon Enlightenment and Sivir, to thrive.

Patch 11.5 is scheduled to be released on March 3.