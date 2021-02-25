Here’s everything about TFT Fates NA Qualifier 4

Two Teamfight Tactics North American Fates Qualifier tournaments remain before the Regional Finals in March, with Qualifier 4 taking place this weekend, hosted by Giant Slayer TV via Wisdom Media.

A total of 24 top TFT players will compete from Feb. 26 to 28 for an invite to the NA Regional Finals. The NA Fates Qualifiers 4 will provide four competitors an invite to the Regional Finals on March 6 to 7 and 12 to 13 and a chance to compete at the Fates Championship. Players competing this weekend earned their seats via four different methods: TFT Ladder Snapshot (10), Open Qualifiers (4), Cloud9 Qualifier Three (4), and Challenger Series events (2).

A large number of recognizable names have qualified to compete at the TFT Fates NA Qualifier Four such as GrandVice8, Robinsongz, SpencerTFT, and Bertasaurus based on their rankings at the previous NA Fates Qualifier. NoobOwl will continue his run for complete dominance over the North America server, ranked first with 1,596 LP following the Feb. 24 Snapshot. Mismatched Socks qualified via seventh on the Snapshot while the ever-hot sètsuko qualified with 1,155 LP via the Snapshot.

The format for the TFT NA Fates Qualifier Four is the same as Qualifier One, with a $2,000 prize, invite to Regional Finals, and 50 Qualifier Points for a first-place finish.

Day one: A total of 24 players compete in six games with the lobbies rotating every two games. Players with the 16 highest earned points advance to day two.

Day two: A total of 16 players compete in six games with the lobbies rotating every two games. Only the top eight with the highest earned points advance onto the final day three lobby.

Day three: Eight players will compete in five games with the top four highest points earners earning an invite to the NA Fates Regional Finals on March 6 to 7 and 12 to 13.

Points per game are also the same.

First: 10 points

Second: Eight points

Third: Seven points

Fourth: Six points

Fifth: Four points

Sixth: Three points

Seventh: Two points

Eighth: One point

The Wisdom Media Giant Slayer TV team will handle coverage of the TFT Fates NA Qualifier Four tournament. Coverage begins on Feb. 26 at 6pm CT via Giant Slayer TV Twitch.