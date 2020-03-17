Login
1 min ago Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics Set 3 cheat sheet

The wait is finally over.

TFT_Teaser_Banner
Image via Riot Games

After months of tweaking, the new space-themed Teamfight Tactics set, Galaxies is almost here.

The third set combines new champions, classes, origins, and mechanics into one intergalactic experience.

The new mechanic zooms players off to a different galaxy, each with a unique ruleset that’s meant to spice up the game, give it a few extra layers, and improve its level of strategy. 

Here’s a cheat sheet, courtesy of Mobalytics, to help you get started with TFT Set Three.

Image via Mobalytics

Origins

Celestials

All allies heal for a percent of the damage they deal with spells and attacks.

  • (2) 15 percent healing
  • (4) 25 percent healing
  • (6) 45 percent healing

Champions: Xayah (1), Rakan (2), Xin Zhao (2), Ashe (3), Kassadin (3), Lulu (5).

Dark Stars

When a Dark Star Champion dies, it gives increased damage, plus any previous stacks of this effect, to the nearest ally Dark Star Champion.

  • (3) damage increase
  • (6) damage increase

Champions: Jarvan IV (1), Mordekaiser (2), Karma (3), Lux (3), Shaco (3), Jhin (4).

Chronos

All allies gain attack speed every four seconds.

  • (2) 10 percent attack speed
  • (4) 35 percent attack speed
  • (6) 70 percent attack speed

Champions: Caitlyn (1), Twisted Fate (1), Blitzcrank (2), Shen (2), Ezreal (3), Wukong (4), Thresh (5).

Star Guardians

Star Guardian’s spell casts grant mana to other Star Guardians (spreads among them).

  • (3) 30 total mana
  • (6) 60 total mana

Champions: Poppy (1), Zoe (1), Ahri (2), Neeko (2), Syndra (3), Soraka (4).

Rebels

At the start of combat, Rebels gain a shield and increased damage for each adjacent Rebel.

  • (3) 125 shield and 10 percent damage
  • (6) 200 shield and 12 percent damage

Champions: Malphite (1), Ziggs (1), Sona (2), Yasuo (2), Master Yi (3), Jinx (4), Aurelion Sol (5).

Cybernetics

Cybernetic champions with at least one item gain health and attack damage.

  • (3) 350 health and 35 attack damage
  • (6) 800 health and 80 attack damage

Champions: Fiora (1), Leona (1), Lucian (2), Vi (3), Irelia (4), Ekko (5).

Mech Pilots

  • (3) At the start of combat, three random Mech-Pilots are teleported into a Super-Mech. The Super-Mech has the combined health, attack damage, and traits of its Pilots, as well as three random items from among them. When the Super-Mech dies, the pilots are ejected, granted 25 mana, and continue to fight.

Champions: Annie (2), Rumble (3), Fizz (4).

Space Pirates

Whenever a Space Pirate lands a killing blow on a champion, there’s a chance to drop extra loot.

  • (2) 50 percent for one gold
  • (4) 50 percent for one gold and 10 percent for a component item

Champions: Graves (1), Darius (2), Jayce (3), Gangplank (5).

Valkyries

  • (2) Valkyrie attacks and spells always critically strike targets below 50 percent health.

Champions: Kai’Sa (2), Kayle (4), Miss Fortune (5).

Void

  • (3) Attacks and spells from Void Champions deal true damage.

Champions: Kha’zix (1) Cho’Gath (4), Vel’Koz (4).

Classes

Blasters

Every fourth basic attack from a Blast fires additional attacks at random enemies. These additional attacks deal damage like Basic Attacks and trigger on-hit effects.

  • (2) 2 additional attacks
  • (4) 5 additional attacks

Champions: Graves (1), Lucian (2), Ezreal (3), Jinx (4), Miss Fortune (5).

Blademasters

Blademasters’ basic attacks have a chance on hit to trigger two additional attacks against their target. These additional attacks deal damage like basic attacks and trigger on-hit effects.

  • (3) 30 percent chance to trigger
  • (6) 55 percent chance to trigger

Champions: Fiora (1), Xayah (1), Shen (2), Yasuo (2), Master Yi (3), Kayle (4), Irelia (4).

Snipers

  • (2) snipers deal 12 percent increased damage for each hex between themselves and their target.

Champions: Caitlyn (1), Ashe (3), Jhin (4).

Infiltrators

Innate: At the start of combat, Infiltrators move to the enemy’s backline. Infiltrators gain attack speed for six seconds at the start of combat.

  • (2) 60 percent bonus attack speed
  • (4) 60 percent bonus attack speed. Refreshes on takedown

Champions: Kha’Zix (1), Kai’Sa (2), Shaco (3), Fizz (4), Ekko (5).

Sorcerers

All allies have increased spell power.

  • (2) 20 percent spell power
  • (4) 40 percent spell power
  • (6) 80 percent spell power

Champions: Twisted Fate (1), Zoe (1), Ahri (2), Annie (2), Lux (3), Syndra (3), Soraka (4), Vel’Koz (4).

Brawlers

Brawlers gain bonus maximum health.

  • (2) 300 bonus health
  • (4) 750 bonus health

Champions: Malphite (1), Blitzcrank (2), Vi (3), Cho’Gath (4).

Vanguards

Vanguard champions gain bonus armor.

  • (2) 60 armor
  • (4) 250 armor

Champions: Jarvan IV (1), Leona (1), Poppy (1), Mordekaiser (2), Jayce (3), Wukong (4).

Mystics

All allies gain magic resistance.

  • (2) 30 magic resistance
  • (4) 120 magic resistance

Champions: Sona (2), Karma (3), Soraka (4), Lulu (5).

Protectors

Protectors shield themselves for four seconds whenever they cast a spell. This shield doesn’t stack.

  • (2) 20 percent maximum health shield
  • (4) 35 percent maximum health shield

Champions: Jarvan IV (1), Rakan (2), Xin Zhao (2), Neeko (3).

Mana Reavers

Mana-Reaver’s basic attacks increase the mana cost of their target’s next spell cast by 40 percent.

  • (2) first attack each combat
  • (4) all attacks

Champions: Darius (2), Kassadin (3), Irelia (4), Thresh (5).

Demolitionists

Mana-Reaver’s basic attacks increase the mana cost of their target’s next spell cast by 40 percent.

  • (2) Damage from Demolitionists’ spell casts stun their targets for 1.50 seconds. (Once per spell cast)

Champions: Ziggs (1), Rumble (3), Gangplank (5).

Mercenaries

  • (1) Innate: Mercenaries can buy upgrades for their Spells in the shop.

Champions: Gangplank (5), Miss Fortune (5).