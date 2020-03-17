Teamfight Tactics Set 3 cheat sheet

After months of tweaking, the new space-themed Teamfight Tactics set, Galaxies is almost here.

The third set combines new champions, classes, origins, and mechanics into one intergalactic experience.

The new mechanic zooms players off to a different galaxy, each with a unique ruleset that’s meant to spice up the game, give it a few extra layers, and improve its level of strategy.

Here’s a cheat sheet, courtesy of Mobalytics, to help you get started with TFT Set Three.

Image via Mobalytics

Origins

Celestials

All allies heal for a percent of the damage they deal with spells and attacks.

(2) 15 percent healing

(4) 25 percent healing

(6) 45 percent healing

Champions: Xayah (1), Rakan (2), Xin Zhao (2), Ashe (3), Kassadin (3), Lulu (5).

Dark Stars

When a Dark Star Champion dies, it gives increased damage, plus any previous stacks of this effect, to the nearest ally Dark Star Champion.

(3) damage increase

(6) damage increase

Champions: Jarvan IV (1), Mordekaiser (2), Karma (3), Lux (3), Shaco (3), Jhin (4).

Chronos

All allies gain attack speed every four seconds.

(2) 10 percent attack speed

(4) 35 percent attack speed

(6) 70 percent attack speed

Champions: Caitlyn (1), Twisted Fate (1), Blitzcrank (2), Shen (2), Ezreal (3), Wukong (4), Thresh (5).

Star Guardians

Star Guardian’s spell casts grant mana to other Star Guardians (spreads among them).

(3) 30 total mana

(6) 60 total mana

Champions: Poppy (1), Zoe (1), Ahri (2), Neeko (2), Syndra (3), Soraka (4).

Rebels

At the start of combat, Rebels gain a shield and increased damage for each adjacent Rebel.

(3) 125 shield and 10 percent damage

(6) 200 shield and 12 percent damage

Champions: Malphite (1), Ziggs (1), Sona (2), Yasuo (2), Master Yi (3), Jinx (4), Aurelion Sol (5).

Cybernetics

Cybernetic champions with at least one item gain health and attack damage.

(3) 350 health and 35 attack damage

(6) 800 health and 80 attack damage

Champions: Fiora (1), Leona (1), Lucian (2), Vi (3), Irelia (4), Ekko (5).

Mech Pilots

(3) At the start of combat, three random Mech-Pilots are teleported into a Super-Mech. The Super-Mech has the combined health, attack damage, and traits of its Pilots, as well as three random items from among them. When the Super-Mech dies, the pilots are ejected, granted 25 mana, and continue to fight.

Champions: Annie (2), Rumble (3), Fizz (4).

Space Pirates

Whenever a Space Pirate lands a killing blow on a champion, there’s a chance to drop extra loot.

(2) 50 percent for one gold

(4) 50 percent for one gold and 10 percent for a component item

Champions: Graves (1), Darius (2), Jayce (3), Gangplank (5).

Valkyries

(2) Valkyrie attacks and spells always critically strike targets below 50 percent health.

Champions: Kai’Sa (2), Kayle (4), Miss Fortune (5).

Void

(3) Attacks and spells from Void Champions deal true damage.

Champions: Kha’zix (1) Cho’Gath (4), Vel’Koz (4).

Classes

Blasters

Every fourth basic attack from a Blast fires additional attacks at random enemies. These additional attacks deal damage like Basic Attacks and trigger on-hit effects.

(2) 2 additional attacks

(4) 5 additional attacks

Champions: Graves (1), Lucian (2), Ezreal (3), Jinx (4), Miss Fortune (5).

Blademasters

Blademasters’ basic attacks have a chance on hit to trigger two additional attacks against their target. These additional attacks deal damage like basic attacks and trigger on-hit effects.

(3) 30 percent chance to trigger

(6) 55 percent chance to trigger

Champions: Fiora (1), Xayah (1), Shen (2), Yasuo (2), Master Yi (3), Kayle (4), Irelia (4).

Snipers

(2) snipers deal 12 percent increased damage for each hex between themselves and their target.

Champions: Caitlyn (1), Ashe (3), Jhin (4).

Infiltrators

Innate: At the start of combat, Infiltrators move to the enemy’s backline. Infiltrators gain attack speed for six seconds at the start of combat.

(2) 60 percent bonus attack speed

(4) 60 percent bonus attack speed. Refreshes on takedown

Champions: Kha’Zix (1), Kai’Sa (2), Shaco (3), Fizz (4), Ekko (5).

Sorcerers

All allies have increased spell power.

(2) 20 percent spell power

(4) 40 percent spell power

(6) 80 percent spell power

Champions: Twisted Fate (1), Zoe (1), Ahri (2), Annie (2), Lux (3), Syndra (3), Soraka (4), Vel’Koz (4).

Brawlers

Brawlers gain bonus maximum health.

(2) 300 bonus health

(4) 750 bonus health

Champions: Malphite (1), Blitzcrank (2), Vi (3), Cho’Gath (4).

Vanguards

Vanguard champions gain bonus armor.

(2) 60 armor

(4) 250 armor

Champions: Jarvan IV (1), Leona (1), Poppy (1), Mordekaiser (2), Jayce (3), Wukong (4).

Mystics

All allies gain magic resistance.

(2) 30 magic resistance

(4) 120 magic resistance

Champions: Sona (2), Karma (3), Soraka (4), Lulu (5).

Protectors

Protectors shield themselves for four seconds whenever they cast a spell. This shield doesn’t stack.

(2) 20 percent maximum health shield

(4) 35 percent maximum health shield

Champions: Jarvan IV (1), Rakan (2), Xin Zhao (2), Neeko (3).

Mana Reavers

Mana-Reaver’s basic attacks increase the mana cost of their target’s next spell cast by 40 percent.

(2) first attack each combat

(4) all attacks

Champions: Darius (2), Kassadin (3), Irelia (4), Thresh (5).

Demolitionists

(2) Damage from Demolitionists’ spell casts stun their targets for 1.50 seconds. (Once per spell cast)

Champions: Ziggs (1), Rumble (3), Gangplank (5).

Mercenaries

(1) Innate: Mercenaries can buy upgrades for their Spells in the shop.

Champions: Gangplank (5), Miss Fortune (5).