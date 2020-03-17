Teamfight Tactics Set 3 cheat sheet

After months of tweaking, the new space-themed Teamfight Tactics set, Galaxies is almost here.
The third set combines new champions, classes, origins, and mechanics into one intergalactic experience.
The new mechanic zooms players off to a different galaxy, each with a unique ruleset that’s meant to spice up the game, give it a few extra layers, and improve its level of strategy.
Here’s a cheat sheet, courtesy of Mobalytics, to help you get started with TFT Set Three.
Origins
Celestials
All allies heal for a percent of the damage they deal with spells and attacks.
- (2) 15 percent healing
- (4) 25 percent healing
- (6) 45 percent healing
Champions: Xayah (1), Rakan (2), Xin Zhao (2), Ashe (3), Kassadin (3), Lulu (5).
Dark Stars
When a Dark Star Champion dies, it gives increased damage, plus any previous stacks of this effect, to the nearest ally Dark Star Champion.
- (3) damage increase
- (6) damage increase
Champions: Jarvan IV (1), Mordekaiser (2), Karma (3), Lux (3), Shaco (3), Jhin (4).
Chronos
All allies gain attack speed every four seconds.
- (2) 10 percent attack speed
- (4) 35 percent attack speed
- (6) 70 percent attack speed
Champions: Caitlyn (1), Twisted Fate (1), Blitzcrank (2), Shen (2), Ezreal (3), Wukong (4), Thresh (5).
Star Guardians
Star Guardian’s spell casts grant mana to other Star Guardians (spreads among them).
- (3) 30 total mana
- (6) 60 total mana
Champions: Poppy (1), Zoe (1), Ahri (2), Neeko (2), Syndra (3), Soraka (4).
Rebels
At the start of combat, Rebels gain a shield and increased damage for each adjacent Rebel.
- (3) 125 shield and 10 percent damage
- (6) 200 shield and 12 percent damage
Champions: Malphite (1), Ziggs (1), Sona (2), Yasuo (2), Master Yi (3), Jinx (4), Aurelion Sol (5).
Cybernetics
Cybernetic champions with at least one item gain health and attack damage.
- (3) 350 health and 35 attack damage
- (6) 800 health and 80 attack damage
Champions: Fiora (1), Leona (1), Lucian (2), Vi (3), Irelia (4), Ekko (5).
Mech Pilots
- (3) At the start of combat, three random Mech-Pilots are teleported into a Super-Mech. The Super-Mech has the combined health, attack damage, and traits of its Pilots, as well as three random items from among them. When the Super-Mech dies, the pilots are ejected, granted 25 mana, and continue to fight.
Champions: Annie (2), Rumble (3), Fizz (4).
Space Pirates
Whenever a Space Pirate lands a killing blow on a champion, there’s a chance to drop extra loot.
- (2) 50 percent for one gold
- (4) 50 percent for one gold and 10 percent for a component item
Champions: Graves (1), Darius (2), Jayce (3), Gangplank (5).
Valkyries
- (2) Valkyrie attacks and spells always critically strike targets below 50 percent health.
Champions: Kai’Sa (2), Kayle (4), Miss Fortune (5).
Void
- (3) Attacks and spells from Void Champions deal true damage.
Champions: Kha’zix (1) Cho’Gath (4), Vel’Koz (4).
Classes
Blasters
Every fourth basic attack from a Blast fires additional attacks at random enemies. These additional attacks deal damage like Basic Attacks and trigger on-hit effects.
- (2) 2 additional attacks
- (4) 5 additional attacks
Champions: Graves (1), Lucian (2), Ezreal (3), Jinx (4), Miss Fortune (5).
Blademasters
Blademasters’ basic attacks have a chance on hit to trigger two additional attacks against their target. These additional attacks deal damage like basic attacks and trigger on-hit effects.
- (3) 30 percent chance to trigger
- (6) 55 percent chance to trigger
Champions: Fiora (1), Xayah (1), Shen (2), Yasuo (2), Master Yi (3), Kayle (4), Irelia (4).
Snipers
- (2) snipers deal 12 percent increased damage for each hex between themselves and their target.
Champions: Caitlyn (1), Ashe (3), Jhin (4).
Infiltrators
Innate: At the start of combat, Infiltrators move to the enemy’s backline. Infiltrators gain attack speed for six seconds at the start of combat.
- (2) 60 percent bonus attack speed
- (4) 60 percent bonus attack speed. Refreshes on takedown
Champions: Kha’Zix (1), Kai’Sa (2), Shaco (3), Fizz (4), Ekko (5).
Sorcerers
All allies have increased spell power.
- (2) 20 percent spell power
- (4) 40 percent spell power
- (6) 80 percent spell power
Champions: Twisted Fate (1), Zoe (1), Ahri (2), Annie (2), Lux (3), Syndra (3), Soraka (4), Vel’Koz (4).
Brawlers
Brawlers gain bonus maximum health.
- (2) 300 bonus health
- (4) 750 bonus health
Champions: Malphite (1), Blitzcrank (2), Vi (3), Cho’Gath (4).
Vanguards
Vanguard champions gain bonus armor.
- (2) 60 armor
- (4) 250 armor
Champions: Jarvan IV (1), Leona (1), Poppy (1), Mordekaiser (2), Jayce (3), Wukong (4).
Mystics
All allies gain magic resistance.
- (2) 30 magic resistance
- (4) 120 magic resistance
Champions: Sona (2), Karma (3), Soraka (4), Lulu (5).
Protectors
Protectors shield themselves for four seconds whenever they cast a spell. This shield doesn’t stack.
- (2) 20 percent maximum health shield
- (4) 35 percent maximum health shield
Champions: Jarvan IV (1), Rakan (2), Xin Zhao (2), Neeko (3).
Mana Reavers
Mana-Reaver’s basic attacks increase the mana cost of their target’s next spell cast by 40 percent.
- (2) first attack each combat
- (4) all attacks
Champions: Darius (2), Kassadin (3), Irelia (4), Thresh (5).
Demolitionists
- (2) Damage from Demolitionists’ spell casts stun their targets for 1.50 seconds. (Once per spell cast)
Champions: Ziggs (1), Rumble (3), Gangplank (5).
Mercenaries
- (1) Innate: Mercenaries can buy upgrades for their Spells in the shop.
Champions: Gangplank (5), Miss Fortune (5).