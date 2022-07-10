Salvyyy wins TFT EMEA Golden Spatula Cup 1 tournament

The first EMEA region Golden Spatula Cup Teamfight Tactics tournament of Set Seven Dragonlands was won by Salvyyy, a German player making his mark on the competitive scene.

From July 7 to 10, 128 EMEA players competed in the first Golden Spatula Cup of the Set Seven Dragonlands season. Over three days, the field was narrowed down to 16 players, each fighting for a direct invite to the EMEA Dragonlands Regional Finals.

Unlike the North American TFT Set Seven roadmap, winning an EMEA Cup guarantees a seat at the Regional Finals for the set. With a direct invite on the line, earning a first at the Golden Spatula Cup meant that a player could lock themselves into the tournament that decides who advances to the Dragonlands World Championship later this year.

Salvyyy played consistently well throughout the Golden Spatula Cup tournament and was the only German player to advance onto the tournament’s final day. Joining him were Shirimi, Zbrojson, and ODESZA—three TFT players who made it into the Golden Spatula Cup via the qualifiers that had taken place the weekend before. ODESZA just missed making the top eight for the overall standings while Shirimi finished seventh and Zbrojson was in contention for a title win.

During the final game of day three at the Golden Spatula Cup, Zbrojson, Skarambez, Salvyyy, Reven, and Deisik were all in contention to win the tournament. Salvyyy ran Verus reroll with the Draconic Augment Double Trouble, finishing fourth in his lobby while Swellertiger and Reven battled it out for a lobby win.

Reven won the lobby with Nidalee reroll, denying Swellertiger a lobby and tournament championship win. Salvyyy earned the Golden Spatula Cup title while Skarambez, Zbrojson, and Swellertiger tied for second, just one point behind Salvyyy.

Salvyy can take a well-earned break, having locked in an invite to the Dragonlands EMEA Regional Finals scheduled to take place from Oct. 21 to 23. The next Golden Spatula Cup will occur from Aug. 12 to 14, with open qualifiers running from Aug. 6 to 8. All players who competed in the first EMEA Golden Spatula Cup and the next two within the Set Seven Dragonlands season earn Spatula points that can redeem an invite to the Regional Finals.