TFT Set 7 NA competitive roadmap: Tournaments, schedule, qualifiers, and updates

The competitive Teamfight Tactics esports scene returns this summer for North American players with Worlds taking place later this year.

In a partnership between Riot Games and Wisdom, North American TFT players will have around four weeks to get prepared before the first Astral Cup tournament. Similar in structure to the Gizmos & Gadgets competitive roadmap, a total of two tournaments will take place prior to the TFT Set Seven Mid-Set Finale. During Set 7.5, a third Cup tournament and the Last Chance Qualifier will feed into the Regional Finals—along with the Ranked ladder and Qualifier point leaders. There are some changes to the format, though.

Each of the TFT Cup tournaments is slightly different than previous years, running for a total of four days and split between weekends. A total of 160 of the highest-ranked NA players are invited to a Cup tournament, with the top 32 automatically qualifying for day three. The first two days will not have an official broadcast and will reduce the field to a total of 32.

Bonus points will get awarded at the end of the first day to the top 24 players, with the top eight earning three points, the top 16 earning two points, and the top 24 earning one point. The second day will cut the field to 32, who will advance to the third day to compete against the original top 32 from the ladder that was given a bye. Days three and four will take place the following weekend and will have an official broadcast.

TFT Set Seven/7.5 competitive NA roadmap

The Astral and Jade Cup will feed into the MId-Set Finale taking place from Aug. 19 to 21. Players can earn Qualifier points at the Cup tournaments to earn an invite to the Mid-Set Finale, or finish in the top four at a Cup. Ranked ladder standings during Set Seven will apply towards seeding at the Astral and Jade Cup tournaments and the top two ranked players on the ladder at the end of Set Seven will earn an invite to the Regional Finals in Set 7.5.

Set 7.5 will feature a North American Last Chance Qualifier and the Dragon Cup, with both feeding into the Dragonlands Regional Finals. A Western Last Chance Qualifier tournament will also take place for additional Worlds seeding, similar to the Gizmos & Gadgets one.

TFT Set Seven Astral Cup

The first two days of the TFT Set Seven Astral Cup are scheduled to take place from July 1 to 2. All players who make the top 32 cut from the first two days will advance to the second half of the tournament from July 9 to 10. Players who finish in the top four of the Astral Cup earn a direct invite to the Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale.

TFT Set Seven Jade Cup

The first two days of the Dragonlands Jade Cup will run from July 30 to 31. All players who make the top 32 cut on day two will advance to the second half of the tournament from Aug. 9 to 10. Players who finish in the top four of the Jade Cup earn a direct invite to the Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale.

TFT Set Seven Mid-Set Finale

Scheduled to take place from Aug 19 to 21, the TFT Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale will showcase a total of 32 players—24 of the highest Qualifier points earners and the top four players from the Jade and Astral Cup.

Players who finish fifth to eighth earn an invite to the Dragon Cup in Set 7.5. The top four earn a direct invite to the TFT Regional NA Finals. And the winner of the Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale earns a direct invite to Worlds.

TFT Set 7.5 Dragon Cup

The first two days of the TFT Set 7.5 Dragon Cup are scheduled to take place from Sept. 24 to 25. All players who make the top 32 cut on day two will advance to the second half of the tournament from Oct. 1 to 2. Players who finish in the top four of the Dragon Cup earn a direct invite to the NA Regional Finals.

TFT Set 7.5 NA Last Chance Qualifier

Taking the slot that was previously the Challenger Series, the Last Chance Qualifier will run from Oct. 8 to 9. A total of 16 NA players will compete based on ladder snapshot standings from Oct. 4. And the top two TFT players will advance to the Regional Finals.

TFT Dragonlands Regional Finals

Determining who will represent NA at TFT Worlds, a total of 24 players will compete at the Dragonlands Regional Finals. The number of players who advance to Worlds hasn’t been determined by Riot at the time of writing. This also includes the number of players who can qualify to compete in the Western Last Chance Qualifier.