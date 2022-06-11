TFT Set 7 EMEA competitive roadmap: Tournaments, schedule, qualifiers, and updates

The best within the EMEA battle for invites to Worlds.

Rising Legends continues its Teamfight Tactics esports partnership with Riot Games for the EMEA regions, showcasing a total of four major tournaments taking place during the Set Seven Dragonlands competitive season.

The best TFT players from EUW, EUNE, TR, and RU will compete via multiple Golden Spatula Cups and on the ladder throughout Set Seven and 7.5 to earn invites to the Dragonlands Rising Legends Finals this fall. And similar to the Gizmos & Gadgets season, Superbrawl returns with the addition of the TFT Regional Competition (TRC). All players can earn an invite to the Dragonlands World Championship via Spatula points, Golden Cup Spatula title, Superbrawl title, and ranking at the top of the ladder.

Golden Cup Spatula TFT tournaments

There are three Golden Cup Spatula tournaments throughout the Dragonlands season. Each Cup will have an Open Qualifier tournament the weekend before, in which the top 32 will earn a chance to compete at the next Golden Cup Spatula. All three days of each Golden Spatula Cup will have a broadcast.

Golden Cup Spatula 1 : July 8 to 10, with the Open Qualifier taking place from July 2 to 4

: July 8 to 10, with the Open Qualifier taking place from July 2 to 4 Golden Cup Spatula 2 : Aug. 12 to 14, with the Open Qualifier taking place from Aug. 6 to 8

: Aug. 12 to 14, with the Open Qualifier taking place from Aug. 6 to 8 Golden Cup Spatula 3: Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, with the Open Qualifier taking place from Sept. 24 to 26

Each Open Qualifier will have 512 TFT players competing over three days. Players earn an invite to a qualifier via ranked ladder standings for each of the four regions within the EMEA.

EUW : 60 slots

: 60 slots EUNE : 20 slots

: 20 slots TR : 12 slots

: 12 slots RU: Four slots

The top 32 TFT players from the qualifiers will advance to the next Golden Spatula Cup, able to earn Spatula points towards an invite to the Rising Legends Finals. Players can also earn a direct invite by winning the Cup. At the end of the Dragonlands season, the top 14 highest-point Spatula earners will qualify for the Rising Legends Finals.

Superbrawl and TFT Regional Competition

New to TFT Set Seven is the Regional Competition tournaments, run by local organizers that will feed into the Superbrawl. A total of 24 players will compete at the Superbrawl, featuring three players from each of the eight regions: Dach, Eastern Europe, France, Italy, Northern Europe, Spain, Turkey, and the rest of the EMEA.

The Superbrawl will take place from Sept. 2 to 4, with the top three TFT players qualifying for the Rising Legends Finals.

EMEA Dragonlands Rising Legends Finals

The EMEA Rising Legends Finals will take place from Oct. 21 to 23, showcasing the best 32 players from the Dragonlands season. There are four ways for a player to earn an invite to the Finals.

Three Golden Cup Spatula winners

14 Spatula point earners

12 top-ranked players from the ladder

Three Superbrawl winners

A TFT Set Seven Western Last Qualifier tournament is also expected to occur during the Dragonlands season before Worlds. No dates have been released by Riot at the time of writing.