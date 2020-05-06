Riot Mortdog shares Teamfight Tactics’ lowest win rate items by stage

Not all items provide the same value throughout the entire match.

Teamfight Tactics players now have a list of items they may want to avoid.

TFT lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer broke down the items with the lowest win rates by stage today.

People on stream kept asking me what the worst items were, and I didn't have a great answer. Finally remembered to check, so here are the lowest win rate items by stage:



Stage 2 – Chalice

Stage 3- Demo Spat

Stage 4 – DarkStar Heart

Stage 5 – Warmogs

Stage 6 – Spatula (lol) — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) May 6, 2020

Chalice of Favor appears to perform poorly in the early stages of a game, boasting the worst win rate in stage two. The item gives a unit, and nearby allies, 10 mana whenever they cast a spell. While this might be useful later in the game when you can stack them, there are far better options at the beginning of a match—especially since extra mana isn’t as powerful as increased damage or tankiness in the early game.

The worst win rate in stage three is Demolitionist’s Charge, a Spatula item that gives a unit the Demolitionist trait in addition to its own. Since there are only three Demolitionist units in the game, one being a five-cost Gangplank, it’s not too useful early. Players are better off using the Spatula for a Force of Nature or a more powerful trait bonus.

Dark Star’s Heart and Warmog’s Armor round out stages four and five, with Spatula being the worst item to have in stage six.

Spatulas are one of the more popular early-game components because of their versatility and rarity. But players will likely have their comp figured out by stage six and won’t need a Spatula to create a trait bonus. There are also no PvE rounds after stage six that will offer singular components and carousels should also have full items.