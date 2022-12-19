How to play Camille as a carry in TFT Set 8

After missing out on Teamfight Tactics Set Seven, Camille has returned to Set Eight Monsters Attack! with a new ability and traits.

While she was a tier-one unit last time she was part of the roster, Camille is now tier-two. With most players trying to prioritize team compositions with tier-four and tier-five champions, a new Camille strategy has been on the rise.

By building the right items and picking up all the right champions for the trait synergies, Camille can become a one-vs-nine carry machine. If you want to want to know more about this exciting alternative comp, here’s how to play carry Camile in TFT Set Eight.

Trait synergies for Camille in TFT Set Eight

The TFT Set Eight tier-two champion has two traits: Renegade and A.D.M.I.N., which have been introduced in this new set. To understand how to play the Camille carry comp, it’s crucial to first analyze what the two traits do.

Image via Riot Games

Renegade champion deal bonus damage. When only one Renegade unit is left, that unit deals more. For Camille, this second bonus is essential since her spell is AoE, so the extra damage will be applied over multiple targets.

The A.D.M.I.N. trait, on the other hand, varies from game to game. Having two units allow you to configure the cause and the effect, and an additional configuration is made when having four units.

With six unique A.D.M.I.N units, both of these effects are increased by 180 percent. To see which are the causes and effects in detail, check out our TFT A.D.M.I.N. guide.

When playing Camille as a carry, increased attack damage, attack speed, healing, or maximum health are all viable options, so choose according to the cause which best fits the situation.

On the other hand, the Renegade trait is easy to activate since you just need to field three unique units. Since there are only five Renegade champions in the set, to achieve the six trait bonuses, you will have to use a Spatula and Sparring Gloves to obtain the Renegade Emblem. Unless you have those recipe items, stick to three Renegades units and go for at least four A.D.M.I.N for the two effects.

Now that we’ve explained how Camille’s traits work, let’s check out the right items for her to turn her into a carry machine.

Best items for Camille in TFT Set Eight

Camille’s core items are all revolved around empowering her ability Tactical Sweep. The reason why the ability is strong is based on the disarming effect which causes enemies to not move or attack. The spell’s damage is based on her total attack damage so her items will increase this stat, in addition to other effects.

The main core item is Bloodthirster, which not only grants attack damage but also Omnivamp. In this way, Camille also has some degree of sustain to heal herself and survive longer.

Following that, the second item to build on her is Infinity Edge. The item received a small rework for this set: it now grants 15 percent bonus attack damage and 15 percent bonus Critical Strike Chance. In addition, it also allows the ability to critically strike, which is essential for Camille. With these two items, she will deal an enormous amount of damage with one cast and regain most of her health bar with Bloodthirster’s healing.

For the third and last item, there are a couple of options, depending on what items you have in your inventory and what the game state is like.

Since Camille is a melee unit, she must sit in the frontline in order to use her ability effectively. As a consequence, however, she will find herself tanking the enemies’ damage so it becomes a must to have some resistances. For this reason, Titan’s Resolve is the best item in most cases. Thanks to its effect that grants attack damage and ability power upon taking damage, as well as 25 armor and magic resistances at max stacks, the item will ensure that Camille can tank for long enough and fight back with the Tactical Sweep.

Other viable choices are Hand of Justice and Giantslayer. The first one increases Camille’s base stats and healing, why the second one works best against tanky frontlines or Brawlers.

How to master Camille in TFT Set Eight

Now that we went over Camille’s traits and items, the final step left is to go over how she must be played to get the most out of the team composition.

The main goals when playing this strategy is to pick up the right items and make sure to get a three-star Camille on the field. To achieve the second objective, the main trick is to roll down at level six for higher chances of finding her.

During the early stages of the game, it’s important to save the gold and accumulate it for later. Pick up all the units with the A.D.M.I.N. or Renegade traits and try to turn them into two-star units if possible. This ensures that you can win some rounds or reduce the amount of your Tactical’s health when losing. It’s usually better to go on a losing streak so you can get bonus gold and the item priority at the carousels.

Image via Riot Games

Getting three Renegades units early on should be easy since Talon and Sylas are both tier-one champions. If you manage to find Blitzcrank and Camille, you will have both traits active with just four units. You can also pick up some Ox Force units in the meanwhile to have that trait active as well later into the game.

Remember that in this TFT Set eight, Hero Augments are also part of the game. Of course, always go for Camille if she is among the choices. Otherwise, any other champion that will be part of the final board is fine.

Once you get to level six, spend the gold and turn her into a three-star champion. At that point, give her the items and she will become unstoppable in the mid-game, destroying all enemies.

To make a better transition into the late game, a good idea is to have LeBlanc, who is an A.D.M.I.N. unit, as a secondary carry in the comp. Since Camille deals physical damage, LeBlanc’s abilities will make it harder for the enemies to itemize against both. Alternatively, you can also go for Viego as a second carry for the comp (especially if you have the right items).

Image via Riot Games

In conclusion, Camille can be a great and fun comp to use when most players in the lobby are contesting the same units. If you have the right items and units, she will at least carry you to a top-four finish.