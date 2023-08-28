With the Deadeye trait departing for Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5, a new trait must take its place and demolish tanks, and we’re receiving one in the form of Vanquisher.

The Vanquisher trait will share some units that used to have that Deadeye trait, but some others are being added to this team of Bruiser-shredding champions. Here is how the Vanquisher trait works in TFT Set 9.5, along with the units that possess this trait.

The Vanquisher trait in TFT Set 9.5, explained

The Vanquisher trait replaces the Deadeye trait as a high damage-dealing buff to units, but its complexity is significantly higher than Deadeye’s straight damage bonus. It has the same scaling, with buffs at two, four, and six Vanquishers, but that’s where the similarities end.

When active, Vanquisher units gain the chance to critically strike enemies with spells, something that used to be unique to the Jeweled Gauntlet, Infinity Edge, and other augments. Throw on a passive bonus to critical hit chance and critical damage, and you have a powerful damage trait. That’s not all: Vanquishers will deal true damage to units above 1600 health, similar to how the Giant Slayer item works.

The higher the tier of Vanquisher you have, the more damage dealt to both frontlines and backlines of your foes.

All Vanquisher units in TFT Set 9.5

Jhin (Ionia/Vanquisher)

(Ionia/Vanquisher) Ashe (Freljord/Vanquisher)

(Freljord/Vanquisher) Darius (Juggernaut/Vanquisher/Slayer)

(Juggernaut/Vanquisher/Slayer) Nilah (Bilgewater/Vanquisher)

(Bilgewater/Vanquisher) Xayah (Ionia/Vanquisher)

There are a total of five base Vanquisher units in TFT Set 9.5, which alone won’t get players to the maximum buff of six Vanquisher units. To achieve this, players will need to acquire either a Vanquisher emblem or an augment that offers an extra Vanquisher unit for their game.

When it comes to top traits that work well with Vanqiusher, we have two relatively easy ones thanks to great overlapping: Ionia and Juggernaut. The main problem with high-damage traits like this is the lack of a frontline, making it really easy for strong tanks to clear your carries quickly.

That’s what the Juggernaut trait offers: both high damage from Darius, but also the tankiness of the trait as a whole. As for Ionia, with two units that are also Vanquishers, we’re expecting to see many players opt into an Ionian/Vanquisher combination.

There’s a potential reroll composition with Jhin, which fans have done before in Set 9, but with the inclusion of new four-cost carry Xayah, the potential of the trait is sky-high. Both have had their reigns over TFT, and there is a chance that one or both of them do it again in Set 9.5.

